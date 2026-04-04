Deontay Wilder is back in action on Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion looks to get closer to another title shot when he travels to London to take on a retiring Derek Chisora in the main event from the O2 Arena.

Wilder, 40, returned from a long layoff last June when he knocked out an unheralded Tyrrell Herndon. Prior to that, Wilder lost to Joseph Parker by decision and Zhilei Zhang by brutal knockout. But a win on Saturday could move him closer to another shot at gold given his resume and pedigree for violence.

Chisora, meanwhile, is on a three fight win streak as he enters what he says will be his final fight. Since being knocked out by Tyson Fury in December 2022, Chisora has outpointed Gerald Washington, Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin in succession.

The undercard on Saturday may be lacking in much for American fans, but there is an interesting return to keep an eye on. Ashton Sylve is back at junior welterweight when he takes on Tony Galaviz. Sylve, 22, was a fast-rising prospect when he signed with MVP in 2022. Undefeated at 11-0, Sylve was about to be fast-tracked toward a title shot when he faced Lucas Bahdi in July 2024. That's when he suffered a brutal knockout loss that has taken a lot of time to recover from. Sylve's first action since that loss came last November on a Misfits Boxing card in Nashville where he scored a fifth-round knockout. Now, he looks to build on that result with another bit of softer matchmaking.

Check out how you can watch the action on Saturday night below, but be sure to check out our staff predictions and expert picks for the main event as well.

Where to watch Wilder vs. Chisora

Date: Saturday, April 4 | Location: O2 Arena -- London



Saturday, April 4 | O2 Arena -- London Start time: 2 p.m. ET



2 p.m. ET Where to watch: DAZN (subscription required)

Wilder vs. Chisora fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Derek Chisora -190 vs. Deontay Wilder +150, heavyweights

Viddal Riley -475 vs. Mateusz Masternak +330, cruiserweights

Denzel Bentley -165 vs. Endry Saavedra +130, middleweights

Ashton Sylve -2000 vs. Tony Galaviz +900, junior welterweights

Who wins Chisora vs. Wilder, and which method of victory prop presents massive value? Visit SportsLine now to see Josh Nagel's best bets for the Saturday, April 4, heavyweight bout, all from the combat sports specialist who has covered the sport for more than 20 years, and find out.