Deontay Wilder reveals he underwent surgery for torn biceps following loss to Tyson Fury

The third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was already delayed from the original July 18 date by the coronavirus pandemic, but had the world not already been dealing with a global crisis, it still may have had to wait. On "The PBC Podcast", Wilder revealed he underwent surgery to repair a torn left biceps suffered in their February rematch.

Wilder suffered a seventh-round TKO loss to Fury, losing the WBC world heavyweight championship and an undefeated record in the process. After the loss, Wilder blamed his performance on an elaborate costume he wore to the ring. He then activated the automatic rematch clause in the contract, setting a third fight between the two in motion. The two first fought in December 2018, battling to a majority draw.

"Recovery's going well," Wilder said on the podcast. "I'm in [physical] therapy. I end up injuring it during my last fight, somewhere up in there. But everything's going great with it. You know, that's another thing, I'm just focusing on recovery, getting myself back to full health and getting ready to [come back]. Hopefully this corona stuff will be out the way and we can get back to camp, and get ready to go again sometime at the end of the year."

The plan is still for the two to fight sometime before the end of 2020. That is, of course, dependent on the status of the pandemic and whether gathering and travel restrictions remain in place.

For now, Wilder says he is doing his best to find enjoyment in the situation while sheltering in place like the rest of the world, even though he is unable to spar or train as he recovers from surgery.

"Right now, I've just been sitting back and getting [taken] care of, which that's not a bad position, either, now, you know?" Wilder said. "Getting taken care of, all my meals have been prepared special for me and brought to me. Just a lot of catering right now, you know, between my fiancée and all the kids that I got around me. You know, it's been beautiful, man. Like I said, it's nothing I can complain about at this moment in time. I know we're all, in the world, going through something together."