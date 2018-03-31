Deontay Wilder says his 'Bronze Bomber' persona wouldn't mind killing in the ring

If undefeated heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder wanted to create a heel persona for himself, he's certainly going about it the correct way. As a matter of fact, some recent comments made by the "Bronze Bomber" will surely garner him some hatred, if that's what he's seeking.

During a radio appearance with Charlamagne The God and Angela Yee on "The Breakfast Club," when presented a question about the safety of his opponents in the ring, Wilder -- scarily, without hesitation -- revealed that he wouldn't mind having a "body on his record."

"I want a body on my record. I want one. I really do," Wilder proclaimed.

Wilder (49-0, 39 KOs) would go on to play it off as it's his "Bronze Bomber" persona, which he morphs into when he's in the ring, that yearns for the kill. However, with this not being the scripted entertainment world of pro wrestling, few fans will likely buy that as an excuse for these comments.

Wilder is coming off a thrilling 10th-round TKO win over Luis Ortiz earlier this month, ending a fight in which it appeared he was headed for the first loss of his career.