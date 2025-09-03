Deontay Wilder and Francis Ngannou have been circling each other for years. Now, Wilder is more interested than ever in making a fight between two of combat sports' premier knockout artists a reality.

Wilder vs. Ngannou has been loosely discussed ever since Ngannou left UFC in 2020 to pursue high-profile boxing fights. On Wednesday, Wilder confirmed he has a "high" interest in fighting Ngannou after conversations heated back up.

"There have been talks previously, back and forth, but right now it's warming up," Wilder told "The Ariel Helwani Show" on Wednesday. "Things are warming up. He's acknowledged what he wants to do. He's sent out the message and I've replied. I've acknowledged that I'm serious, willing, ready and able to do what it takes to get this fight."

The collective interest in this fight has waned a bit in recent years as both men have struggled in the ring. Since 2020, Wilder has suffered four KO losses in six appearances. Ngannou's brutal KO loss to Anthony Joshua last year killed the momentum Ngannou had built after nearly upsetting Tyson Fury in his boxing debut.

Most recently, Wilder stopped Tyrrell Herndon, and Ngannou made a successful mixed martial arts return against Renan Fereira. Wilder correctly identifies a fight between him and Ngannou as mostly spectacle, but it'd serve as a high-visibility step in their career rehabilitation.

"I think it'll be more entertainment for fans in general than the business side of boxing. But every fight counts, gets you closer and closer to your goals," Wilder said. "Francis has heart. He's an MMA heavyweight champion. That brings a lot of weight to it. We're two strong guys, and we want to test out our power against each other's faces. So let the games begin. I'm all in, baby. That sounds like a good time, so don't be threatening me with a good time."

While Wilder is highly interested in seeing through the Ngannou fight, he insisted there are other options for him.

"I wouldn't say he's the frontrunner because of other things we have going on," Wilder said. "He's not the only one."