Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury nearly come to blows ahead of heavyweight championship fight

Wilder and Fury are drawing all the attention they can before Saturday

Saturday night inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, one of the most anticipated heavyweight championship showdowns in recent memory will take place as WBC champion Deontay Wilder defends his title against former heavyweight king Tyson Fury. Not surprisingly, these two colorful characters have done a tremendous job at selling this bout to both hardcore and casual fans, but with just three days remaining until the clash, it's time to turn the volume up quick. 

Well, crank that nob all the way up is exactly what they did on Wednesday. 

Wilder and Fury were facing off in Los Angeles before the press, and when the trash-talking got heated, the two became physical with one another as everyone looked on. 

Now, the best part of all this may have been a PR person saying that the two still needed to take a picture. But even better was during the melee when Fury ended up tearing his shirt off to make the scene even more entertaining. That did not stop him from continuing to talk with reporters afterwards ... sans shirt. 

We knew these two would deliver the promotional goods, and they have not disappointed thus far. It's even more exciting to know there are few more days left for even more shenanigans to take place. The two will square off inside Staples Center on Saturday night, exclusively on Showtime PPV (9 p.m. ET).

