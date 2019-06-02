Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury sound off after Anthony Joshua's shocking loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Madison Square Garden is the mecca of boxing, and on the grandest stage of them all, Andy Ruiz Jr. shocked the world to become the new heavyweight champion. Ruiz knocked down previously undefeated Anthony Joshua four times en route to a 7th-round TKO victory to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight belts.

After Joshua's surprise loss to a fighter many casual fans had either never heard of, or knew little about, reactions started pouring in on social media. Two of the other top heavyweights in the world, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, were sure to get a piece of the action themselves.

Though noting their various disagreements, Fury took the respectful route, wishing Joshua well in his recovery.

We have our back and Forth’s but @anthonyfjoshua changed his stars through life. heavyweight boxing, these things happen, rest up, recover, regroup and come again 👊🏼 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 2, 2019

Wilder, however, was not interested in offering Joshua any sort of respect or well wishes. "He wasn't a true champion," Wilder wrote on Twitter. "His whole career was consisted of lies, contradictions and gifts."

He wasn’t a true champion. His whole career was consisted of lies, contradictions and gifts.

Facts and now we know who was running from who!!!!#TilThisDay — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) June 2, 2019

The reaction from Wilder is of little surprise considering both his penchant for trash talk, and the harsh words Joshua offered after Wilder announced his decision to set up a rematch with Luis Ortiz. Joshua said that Fury and Wilder were ducking him, and criticized them for fighting, "cab drivers and binmen."

That may be true, but at least they're still undefeated, something Joshua can no longer claim.