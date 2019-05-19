Deontay Wilder vs. Dominic Breazeale fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- A piece of the heavyweight championship of the world will be at stake on Saturday when unbeaten WBC champion Deontay Wilder defends his title against mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale.

With the current politics and segregation within the division which has made making the biggest matchups difficult, this heavyweight clash from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, goes down as the biggest thus far of the calendar year.

Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KOs) has made controversial headlines this week by intimating his want for a dead body on his boxing record and said about Breazeale (20-1, 18 KOs), "if he dies, he dies." The bad blood between the two fighters goes back to a 2017 melee in the lobby of an Alabama hotel.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in Brooklyn with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.

Wilder vs. Breazeale scorecard, live coverage

Round 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total Wilder Breazeale

Wilder vs. Breazeale card, results

Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Dominic Breazeale, WBC heavyweight title

Gary Russell Jr. (c) vs. Kiko Martinez, WBC featherweight title

Juan Heraldez vs. Argenis Mendez, super lightweights

