Deontay Wilder vs. Dominic Breazeale fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard
Follow along as Wilder defends the WBC heavyweight championship against Breazeale in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- A piece of the heavyweight championship of the world will be at stake on Saturday when unbeaten WBC champion Deontay Wilder defends his title against mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale.
With the current politics and segregation within the division which has made making the biggest matchups difficult, this heavyweight clash from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, goes down as the biggest thus far of the calendar year.
Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KOs) has made controversial headlines this week by intimating his want for a dead body on his boxing record and said about Breazeale (20-1, 18 KOs), "if he dies, he dies." The bad blood between the two fighters goes back to a 2017 melee in the lobby of an Alabama hotel.
subscribe to In This Corner with Brian Campbell for top-notch boxing coverage each week.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in Brooklyn with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.
Wilder vs. Breazeale scorecard, live coverage
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
Wilder
Breazeale
Wilder vs. Breazeale card, results
Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Dominic Breazeale, WBC heavyweight title
Gary Russell Jr. (c) vs. Kiko Martinez, WBC featherweight title
Juan Heraldez vs. Argenis Mendez, super lightweights
Thanks for stopping by.
-
Wilder vs. Breazeale start time, stream
All the info you need to catch the WBC heavyweight title fight on Saturday
-
Wilder vs. Breazeale fight prediction
The bad blood between Wilder and Breazeale will finally be settled on Saturday night in Br...
-
Wilder wants to end Breazeale's life
Wilder did not hold back during his media workout for Saturday's showdown
-
Alvarez ordered to defend IBF belt
Alvarez won the belt less than two weeks ago when he defeated Daniel Jacobs by unanimous d...
-
Boxing pound for pound rankings update
Canelo has never had this strong of an argument after beating another top challenger at mi...
-
Updating boxing fight schedule for 2019
Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along