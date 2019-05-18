Deontay Wilder vs. Dominic Breazeale fight start time, live stream, watch online, Showtime boxing

Heavyweight championship boxing is back this weekend as WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder returns to the ring looking to extend his undefeated streak as he puts his title on the line against mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale. While the WBC champ Wilder has never tasted defeat, he will be looking to get back into the win column after that particular streak recently came to a close.

Back in December, Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KOs) defended his championship against ex-unified heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and the outcome of the bout drew controversy. Although Wilder dramatically knocked Fury down in the 12th and final round of the world championship showdown, the judges scored the bout a split-draw as Wilder retained his title. An immediate rematch was expected before Fury recently signed an exclusive deal with Bob Arum's Top Rank Boxing. So now, Breazeale will get his opportunity at the WBC heavyweight crown.

Breazeale (20-1, 18 KOs) will enter the ring on Saturday night to challenge for a heavyweight title for the second time in his career. The first crack he was awarded resulted in the lone loss of his career, when he suffered a seventh-round TKO loss to current unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua while challenging for the IBF title in June 2016. He's rattled off three consecutive victories since the Joshua loss, including a ninth-round KO win over Carlos Negron in his last outing this past December.

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week, including a preview of Saturday's showdown on Showtime.

It should be an exciting heavyweight championship showdown on Saturday night, and below is all the information you need to catch and enjoy the Wilder vs. Breazeale action this weekend.

Wilder vs. Breazeale main card viewing info

Date: Saturday, May 18

Time: 9 p.m. ET | Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Live stream: Sho.com | TV channel: Showtime (check local listings)

Wilder vs. Breazeale main card, odds