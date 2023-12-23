Whether he was unable or simply unwilling to let his hands go, former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder looked every bit of his age on Saturday in a performance that could cost him a pair of big-money superfights in 2024.

The 38-year-old Wilder (43-3-1, 42 KOs), who had boxed just one round coming over the two years since he was stopped in a trilogy fight against Tyson Fury, lost nearly every round on all three scorecards to former WBO titleholder Joseph Parker (34-3, 23 KOs) in a wide unanimous decision. Parker, 31, took home scores of 118-111, 118-110 and 120-108.

The co-main event of a loaded pay-per-view card from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was designed as a teaser for a long-awaited March showdown between Wilder and former unified champion Anthony Joshua, who took on Otto Wallin in the main event. The two former champions, whom fans have wanted to see square off since each first won titles in 2015, had reportedly signed a two-fight contract for March that is now highly under question.

Parker, a native of New Zealand, outlanded Wilder by a margin of 89 to 39, according to CompuBox, and connected on 40% of his power shots behind a looping right hand that gave Wilder fits. But even though the victory proved revitalizing to Parker's hopes of re-entering the title picture, the chatter during and after the fight on social media surrounded Wilder's passivity.

Not only did Wilder fail to step on the gas and go for broke late, even as his corner was urging him on, he referenced after the fight a spiritual retreat in South America, which included the use of the psychedelic drug Ayahuasca, might have played a key role in removing the fire in his belly.

"A lot has calmed me down. I have done Ayahuasca and found a lot of peace in my life and I found a lot of happiness in my life," Wilder said. "I have been wearing this smile all week long and I will still keep wearing it because I am blessed and highly favored and nothing can stop me from that. If you come up short, you keep trying. That is what life is all about. You can't quit and you can't give up, you must keep moving forward."