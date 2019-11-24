Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz 2 fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, PPV start time, undercard

Follow along as Wilder defends the WBC heavyweight championship against Ortiz in Las Vegas

A heavyweight title instant classic gets a second helping on Saturday when Deontay Wilder defends his WBC championship against Luis Ortiz in a rematch of their 2018 tilt.

Wilder (41-0-1, 40 KOs), who avoided disaster by surviving a wild Round 7 in their first meeting before rallying to finish Ortiz (31-1, 26 KOs), will also be looking to protect a scheduled February 2020 rematch with unbeaten lineal champion Tyson Fury that is already signed.

Ortiz, 40, has significantly overhauled his conditioning for the rematch as a means to fix the mistakes he made in their first meeting as he looks to become the first Cuban heavyweight champion.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in Las Vegas with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.

Wilder vs. Ortiz 2 scorecard, live coverage


R1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11R12Total

Wilder

Ortiz

Wilder vs. Ortiz 2 card, results

Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Tyson Fury -- WBC heavyweight title
Brandon Figueroa vs. Julio Ceja -- WBA super bantamweight title
Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores -- WBA super featherweight title

Thanks for stopping by.

CBS Sports Insider

Brian Campbell covers MMA, boxing and WWE. The Connecticut native joined CBS Sports in 2017 and has covered combat sports since 2010. He has written and hosted various podcasts and digital shows for ESPN... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories