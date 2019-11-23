Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz 2: Fight undercard, PPV price, odds, date, rumors, location

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is set up to have a big couple of months. The heavy hitter from Alabama is scheduled to take on Luis Ortiz and Tyson Fury in November and February, respectively, in rematches from classics in 2018. But to get to his huge payday against Fury, Wilder must get through the dangerous Cuban power puncher.

Wilder (41-0-1, 40 KOs) and Ortiz (31-1, 26 KOs) first met in March 2018 in a competitive fight that saw Ortiz trouble Wilder several times before Wilder scored a knockout in Round 10 to remain undefeated. After that, Wilder and Fury fought to a controversial draw to set up the potential rematch in 2020. But Fury had his own issues in tuneup bouts with Otto Wallin opening a massive cut on the Englishman's eye that required 30 stitches. Now, Wilder is putting himself in danger with the man who gave him his toughest test to date.

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week, including a complete preview of Wilder vs. Ortiz below.

Ortiz has ripped off three consecutive wins since suffering his lone professional loss and is hoping to cash in on what is a rare second chance to claim a championship despite losing by knockout.

In the co-main event, Brandon Figueroa (20-0, 15 KOs) puts his WBA super bantamweight title on the line for the first time when he faces Julio Ceja (32-4, 28 KOs). Figueroa won the interim version of the belt two fights ago before being promoted to the division's regular champion ahead of the showdown with Ceja. Ceja is a former champ on a two-fight losing skid, most recently dropping a decision against Guillermo Rigondeaux in June.

Also on the card, Leo Santa Cruz (36-1-1, 19 KOs) looks to capture world championship gold in a fourth weight class when he faces off with Miguel Flores (24-2, 12 KOs) for the vacant WBA super featherweight title. Since avenging his only career loss with a majority decision win over Carl Frampton, Santa Cruz has defeated Chris Avalos, Abner Mares and Rafael Rivera. He'll jump up in weight to face Flores, who will be challenging for a title for the first time in his career. Flores rebounded from back-to-back losses with wins over Raul Chirino and Luis May to position himself for the opportunity.

Wilder vs. Ortiz viewing information

Date: Nov. 23 | Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Nov. 23 | MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada Start time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV: Fox Pay-Per-View Live stream: FoxSports.com

Wilder vs. Ortiz fight card, odds