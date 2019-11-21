Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz odds, betting lines: Picks, best predictions from boxing insider

Undefeated heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder nearly took his first loss against Cuban contender Luis Ortiz last year, and the compelling rematch is set for Saturday night in Las Vegas. The main card for this must-see fight starts at 9 p.m. ET from MGM Grand Garden Arena. Ortiz (31-1-0) had Wilder teetering in the seventh round of that classic bout in March 2018, but Wilder (41-0-1) regrouped to win a 10th-round TKO. This time around, bookmakers list Wilder as a -700 favorite (risk $700 to win $100), with Ortiz getting +400 (risk $100 to win $400) as the underdog in the latest Wilder vs. Ortiz odds. You can also bet on each boxer's method of victory, how many rounds the fight will last and whether it will go the distance, among many wagering options. Before you make any boxing predictions, be sure to see the Wilder vs. Ortiz picks from SportsLine's top boxing insider, Peter Kahn.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

Nobody knows the heavyweight division better. For Wilder's last fight, in May, Kahn called Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round, a massive 22-1 long shot bet. "Based on everything Wilder has expressed leading up to the fight and his true dislike and beef with Breazeale, expect Wilder to come out and try to get rid of him early in order to make a statement," Kahn told readers. The result: Wilder ended it at the 2:17 mark with a violent one-punch knockout, and everyone who followed Kahn's advice cashed huge.

Now, Kahn has scouted Wilder vs. Ortiz 2 from every angle and locked in his picks, including one that pays a strong 8-1. He's sharing all of his Wilder vs. Ortiz predictions at SportsLine.

Kahn knows Wilder views this fight as a prelude to his rematch with Tyson Fury. Wilder has a five-inch reach advantage on Ortiz and is six years younger than the 40-year-old Cuban southpaw. Wilder packs the more powerful punches; incredibly, 40 of his 41 wins have come via knockout.

But just because Wilder is undefeated and won the first matchup doesn't mean he'll take down Ortiz on Saturday.

Ortiz, who has 26 knockouts among his 31 wins, is in better shape this time after spending the last three months training in Las Vegas, away from his family. He knows he hurt Wilder at the Barclays Center and is confident he can finish the job this time. Since taking his only loss versus Wilder, Ortiz has beaten Razvan Cojanu, Travis Kauffman and Christian Hammer. While he didn't knock out Hammer, Ortiz dominated the fight and enters the ring Saturday night with momentum.

