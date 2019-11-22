Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz odds, betting lines: Picks, best predictions from top boxing insider

Deontay Wilder will make the 10th defense of his WBC heavyweight title on Saturday when he fights Cuban southpaw Luis Ortiz for the second time. The main Wilder vs. Ortiz 2 card begins at 9 p.m. ET from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Wilder, who must defeat Ortiz to set up a highly-anticipated rematch with Tyson Fury, won't overlook Ortiz after the southpaw staggered him in the seventh round of their first bout last year. Wilder ultimately prevailed, knocking down Ortiz twice in the 10th round for a TKO. Sportsbooks peg Wilder as a -750 favorite (risk $750 to win $100) for the rematch, with Ortiz getting +450 (risk $100 to win $450) as the underdog. You can also bet on each boxer's method of victory, how many rounds the fight will last and whether it will go the distance, among many wagering options. Before you make any boxing predictions, be sure to see the Wilder vs. Ortiz picks from SportsLine's top boxing insider, Peter Kahn.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

Nobody knows the heavyweight division better. For Wilder's last fight, in May, Kahn called Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round, a massive 22-1 long shot bet. "Based on everything Wilder has expressed leading up to the fight and his true dislike and beef with Breazeale, expect Wilder to come out and try to get rid of him early in order to make a statement," Kahn told readers. The result: Wilder ended it at the 2:17 mark with a violent one-punch knockout, and everyone who followed Kahn's advice cashed huge.

Now, Kahn has scouted Wilder vs. Ortiz 2 from every angle and locked in his picks, including one that pays a strong 8-1. He's sharing all of his Wilder vs. Ortiz predictions at SportsLine.

Kahn knows Wilder (41-0-1) claims he had the flu leading up to the March 2018 fight versus Ortiz, and that he was unable to train properly. "I don't make excuses," Wilder told ESPN, "but I was very ill and I was able to do what I did with him then. Now, I'm super strong. By me already knowing him, it's going to make it even easier. I'm getting him out of there. Expect to see a first-round knockout."

But just because Wilder is undefeated and won the first matchup doesn't mean he'll take down Ortiz on Saturday.

Ortiz, who has 26 knockouts among his 31 wins, is in better shape this time after spending the last three months training in Las Vegas, away from his family. He knows he hurt Wilder at the Barclays Center and is confident he can finish the job this time. Since taking his only loss versus Wilder, Ortiz has beaten Razvan Cojanu, Travis Kauffman and Christian Hammer. While he didn't knock out Hammer, Ortiz dominated the fight and enters the ring Saturday night with momentum.

Kahn is confident he has the Wilder vs. Ortiz 2 winner, and he's also going big on exactly how long the fight lasts. You should see his best bets before you make your own Wilder vs. Ortiz predictions and picks.

So who wins Ortiz vs. Wilder 2? How long does the fight last? And what best bet pays 8-1? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's Ortiz vs. Wilder best bets, all from the fight game insider who called Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round at 22-1.