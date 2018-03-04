Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz: What are the purses for heavyweight title fight?

Saturday night inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, a heavyweight championship boxing showdown comes our way featuring two undefeated power punchers. The WBC heavyweight champion "The Bronze Bomber" Deontay Wilder will put his title on the line against Luis Ortiz in a fight many fans are looking forward to. And when all is said and done on Saturday night, the champion will be coming away a couple million dollars richer.

Hours before the WBC title fight is set to go down in Brooklyn, the fight purses were revealed and Wilder (39-0, 38 KOs) will be coming away with significantly more than the challenger Ortiz (28-0, 24 KOs). The champion has been guaranteed a purse of $2.1 million to show Saturday, while Ortiz will net himself $500,000 for stepping into the ring against one of the best boxers in the game. Of course, should Ortiz pull off the upset and become WBC champion, more money will certainly be in his near future.

As the popularity of the champion Wilder continues to grow, so does his bank account. For comparison, when he viciously knocked out Bermane Stiverne in their rematch in November 2017, the Bronze Bomber walked away with $1.4 million. Prior to that last bout, he earned $900,000 for his fifth-round TKO win over Gerald Washington in February 2017, $1.5 million for his ninth-round KO win over Artur Szpilka in January 2016 and $1 million for his January 2015 unanimous decision win over Stiverne to capture the WBC title.

The Wilder vs. Ortiz card takes place Saturday evening beginning at 9 p.m. ET and can be seen on Showtime.