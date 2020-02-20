Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 fight: Complete odds, lines, top prop bets for heavyweight title rematch
Wilder by knockout is the most expected outcome in the eyes of the oddsmakers
Boxing matches don't get much bigger than Saturday night's main event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and lineal king Tyson Fury will step back inside the ring for the second time on PPV after their thrilling 2018 bout resulted in a controversial split draw.
According to the official odds from William Hill, Wilder is the slight favorite to pick up a win in the rematch at -125. Though, an exploration of prop bets show he carries the favorite status because he's expected to utilize his unparalleled punching power to score a knockout. The odds favor the fight not going the distance, with a "No" bet coming in at -150 to a "Yes" at +110. Those odds line up almost perfectly with the odds of a Wilder victory, and for good reason. When looking at potential results on a round-by-round basis, a Fury win by knockout at any point is a longshot, but so is a Wilder win on the scorecards.
Wilder winning by decision is a massive +900 longshot, but Fury taking the scorecards is only +163. The oddsmakers also have made Round 5 through Round 8 the most likely point for Wilder to score a knockout, with each round at +2000. Wilder's power made him a superstar with crushing early knockouts early in his career, but the combination of Fury's defensive capabilities and a slower plan of attack in recent Wilder performances -- including the Fury fight and his two battles with Luis Ortiz -- have decreased expectations of a knockout before the middle rounds.
Breaking down the odds into simply a look at outcomes in likelihood Wilder via TKO, KO or DQ at +138 is the most expected result with Fury by decision close behind. A Fury knockout is next at +450. The odds of a second draw currently sit at +2000.
You can see the full slate of odds from William Hill below.
Overall odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Deontay Wilder (c) -125
Tyson Fury +105
WBC heavyweight title
|Charles Martin -380
|Gerald Washington +300
|Heavyweights
|Emanuel Navarrete (c) -2500
|Jeo Santisima +1200
|WBC super bantamweight title
|Fight to go the distance
|Odds
Yes
+110
|No
|-150
|10.5 Rounds
|Odds
Over
-125
Under
-110
|Round betting
|Odds
Fury on points
+163
Wilder on points
+1100
Draw
+2500
Wilder in Round 1
+4000
Wilder in Round 2
+2800
Wilder in Round 3
+2500
Wilder in Round 4
+2000
Wilder in Round 5
+2000
Wilder in Round 6
+2000
Wilder in Round 7
+2000
Wilder in Round 8
+2000
Wilder in Round 9
+2200
Wilder in Round 10
+2500
Wilder in Round 11
+2800
Wilder in Round 12
+4000
Fury in Round 1
+10000
Fury in Round 2
+6600
Fury in Round 3
+6600
Fury in Round 4
+5000
Fury in Round 5
+4000
Fury in Round 6
+4000
Fury in Round 7
+4000
Fury in Round 8
+4000
Fury in Round 9
+5000
|Fury in Round 10
|+5000
|Fury in Round 11
|+6600
|Fury in Round 12
|+10000
|Method of Victory
|Odds
Wilder via KO, TKO or DQ
+125
Wilder via decision or technical decision
+900
Fury via KO, TKO or DQ
+450
Fury via decision or technical decision
+163
Draw
+2500
