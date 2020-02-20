Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 fight: Complete odds, lines, top prop bets for heavyweight title rematch

Wilder by knockout is the most expected outcome in the eyes of the oddsmakers

Boxing matches don't get much bigger than Saturday night's main event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and lineal king Tyson Fury will step back inside the ring for the second time on PPV after their thrilling 2018 bout resulted in a controversial split draw.

According to the official odds from William Hill, Wilder is the slight favorite to pick up a win in the rematch at -125. Though, an exploration of prop bets show he carries the favorite status because he's expected to utilize his unparalleled punching power to score a knockout. The odds favor the fight not going the distance, with a "No" bet coming in at -150 to a "Yes" at +110. Those odds line up almost perfectly with the odds of a Wilder victory, and for good reason. When looking at potential results on a round-by-round basis, a Fury win by knockout at any point is a longshot, but so is a Wilder win on the scorecards.

Wilder winning by decision is a massive +900 longshot, but Fury taking the scorecards is only +163. The oddsmakers also have made Round 5 through Round 8 the most likely point for Wilder to score a knockout, with each round at +2000. Wilder's power made him a superstar with crushing early knockouts early in his career, but the combination of Fury's defensive capabilities and a slower plan of attack in recent Wilder performances -- including the Fury fight and his two battles with Luis Ortiz -- have decreased expectations of a knockout before the middle rounds.

Breaking down the odds into simply a look at outcomes in likelihood Wilder via TKO, KO or DQ at +138 is the most expected result with Fury by decision close behind. A Fury knockout is next at +450. The odds of a second draw currently sit at +2000.

You can see the full slate of odds from William Hill below.

Overall odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Deontay Wilder (c) -125

Tyson Fury +105

WBC heavyweight title

Charles Martin -380Gerald Washington +300Heavyweights
Emanuel Navarrete (c) -2500Jeo Santisima +1200WBC super bantamweight title
Fight to go the distanceOdds

Yes

+110

No-150
10.5 RoundsOdds

Over

-125

Under 

-110

Round bettingOdds

Fury on points

+163

Wilder on points

+1100

Draw

+2500

Wilder in Round 1

+4000

Wilder in Round 2

+2800

Wilder in Round 3

+2500

Wilder in Round 4

+2000

Wilder in Round 5

+2000

Wilder in Round 6

+2000

Wilder in Round 7

+2000

Wilder in Round 8

+2000

Wilder in Round 9

+2200

Wilder in Round 10

+2500

Wilder in Round 11

+2800

Wilder in Round 12

+4000

Fury in Round 1

+10000

Fury in Round 2

+6600

Fury in Round 3

+6600

Fury in Round 4

+5000

Fury in Round 5

+4000

Fury in Round 6

+4000

Fury in Round 7

+4000

Fury in Round 8

+4000

Fury in Round 9

+5000

Fury in Round 10+5000
Fury in Round 11+6600
Fury in Round 12+10000
Method of VictoryOdds

Wilder via KO, TKO or DQ

+125

Wilder via decision or technical decision

+900

Fury via KO, TKO or DQ

+450

Fury via decision or technical decision

+163

Draw

+2500

