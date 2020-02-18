Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 fight: Date, boxing undercard, odds, PPV price, card, start time
Everything you need to know ahead of the heavyweight title rematch on Saturday in Las Vegas
One of the most anticipated heavyweight rematches of the modern era -- and quite possibly of all time -- is upon us. Saturday night in Las Vegas, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will run it back on the heels of their controversial split draw in December 2018 with both Wilder's WBC heavyweight title on the line as well as the lineal championship status enjoyed by Fury. Heavyweight boxing is slowly but surely regaining its spot within the upper echelon of the sport of boxing once again, and this monumental showdown will only further that cause.
The pair of top heavyweights have taken different paths to get to this rematch with Wilder scoring a pair of vicious knockouts in stopping Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz in 2019. Fury, meanwhile, outclassed Tom Schwarz before needing to rally late from an awful gash above his eye to outpoint Otto Wallin. He also dabbled in WWE in the fall, performing in Saudi Arabia.
One other world title is on the line on the card with Emanuel Navarrete putting his WBO super bantamweight title on the line against Jeo Tupas Santisima. Rounding out the card is a heavyweight fight between Charles Martin and Gerald Washington and Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis at junior middleweight.
Below is all the information you need to get ready for the historic battle in Las Vegas. Be sure to check back throughout fight week for news, features and columns on the two fighters in the main event.
Fight information
Date: Saturday, Feb. 22 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)
Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas
TV: ESPN+/FOX PPV | Price: $79.99
Cable providers: Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Frontier, SuddenLink, Mediacom Xtream
Live stream: Fox Sports Go
Wilder vs. Fury fight card
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Deontay Wilder (c) -125
Tyson Fury +105
WBC heavyweight title
Charles Martin
Gerald Washington
Heavyweight
|Emanuel Navarrete (c)
Jeo Tupas Santisima
WBO super bantamweight title
|Sebastian Fundora
Daniel Lewis
Junior middleweight
|Amir Imam
|Javier Molina
|Junior welterweight
|Subriel Matias
|Petros Ananyan
|Junior welterweight
Wilder vs. Fury fight news, information
