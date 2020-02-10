Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 fight: Date, boxing undercard, odds, PPV price, start time, card
Everything you need to know ahead of the heavyweight title rematch on Saturday in Las Vegas
The heavyweight division has become one of the most compelling in boxing over recent years and one of the biggest fights in the modern era of big men is set to go down Feb. 22 from Las Vegas when Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury rematch. The first fight between the two ended in a controversial draw that left both men undefeated and fans unsatisfied. Now, they clash again with Wilder's WBC heavyweight title and Fury's claim to the mythical lineal championship on the line.
In the first fight, Wilder scored a late knockdown, only for Fury to rise and battle to the final bell, with many observers believing he had earned the victory despite having been floored. The two now rematch to determine who is, in fact, the better man. Though this may only be the second part of a trilogy of fights with contractual guarantees that the loser can initiate a third fight should they so desire.
One other world title is on the line on the card with Emanuel Navarrete putting his WBO super bantamweight title on the line against Jeo Tupas Santisima. Rounding out the card is a heavyweight fight between Charles Martin and Gerald Washington and Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis at junior middleweight.
Below is all the information you need to get ready for the historic battle in Las Vegas. Be sure to check back throughout fight week for news, features and columns on the two fighters in the main event.
Fight information
Date: Saturday, Feb. 22 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)
Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas
TV: ESPN+/FOX PPV | Price: $79.99
Cable providers: Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Frontier, SuddenLink, Mediacom Xtream
Live stream: Fox Sports Go
Wilder vs. Fury fight card
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Deontay Wilder (c)
Tyson Fury
WBC heavyweight title
Emanuel Navarrete (c)
Jeo Tupas Santisima
WBO super bantamweight title
|Charles Martin
Gerald Washington
Heavyweight
|Sebastian Fundora
Daniel Lewis
Junior middleweight
