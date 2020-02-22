Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 fight: Date, odds, PPV price, start time, boxing undercard, card

The weigh-ins have come and gone, so it's now time to get down to business with one of the biggest heavyweight boxing rematches of all time. Saturday night in Las Vegas, WBC champion Deontay Wilder and lineal king Tyson Fury will once again do battle in the middle of the ring just a little over one year since their controversial split draw in December 2018. In an era where it's seemingly impossible to set in stone the fights the fans want to see, this is a rare exception.

While the two heavyweights are the main attraction, both promoters have made sure to give fans some interesting undercard bouts. WBO super bantamweight champ Emanuel Navarrete is back as he takes on Jeo Santisima. As is 6-foot-5 junior middleweight Sebastian Fundora as he takes on Daniel Lewis. Plus, Charles Martin and Gerald Washington battle in a heavyweight co-feature.

Below is all the information you need to get ready for the historic battle in Las Vegas.

Fight information

Date: Saturday, Feb. 22 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas

TV: ESPN+/FOX PPV | Price: $79.99

Cable providers: Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Frontier, SuddenLink, Mediacom Xtream

Live stream: Fox Sports Go or ESPN+

Wilder vs. Fury fight card

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Deontay Wilder (c) -125 Tyson Fury +105 WBC heavyweight title Charles Martin -575 Gerald Washington +425 Heavyweight Emanuel Navarrete (c) -2500 Jeo Santisima +1200 WBO super bantamweight title Sebastian Fundora

Daniel Lewis Junior middleweight Amir Imam

Javier Molina

Junior welterweight Subriel Matias

Petros Ananyan

Junior welterweight

Wilder vs. Fury fight news, information



