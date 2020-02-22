Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 fight: Date, odds, PPV price, start time, boxing undercard, card
Everything you need to know ahead of the heavyweight title rematch on Saturday in Las Vegas
The weigh-ins have come and gone, so it's now time to get down to business with one of the biggest heavyweight boxing rematches of all time. Saturday night in Las Vegas, WBC champion Deontay Wilder and lineal king Tyson Fury will once again do battle in the middle of the ring just a little over one year since their controversial split draw in December 2018. In an era where it's seemingly impossible to set in stone the fights the fans want to see, this is a rare exception.
While the two heavyweights are the main attraction, both promoters have made sure to give fans some interesting undercard bouts. WBO super bantamweight champ Emanuel Navarrete is back as he takes on Jeo Santisima. As is 6-foot-5 junior middleweight Sebastian Fundora as he takes on Daniel Lewis. Plus, Charles Martin and Gerald Washington battle in a heavyweight co-feature.
The biggest names in the sporting world are set to descend upon Las Vegas for this incredible rematch, and CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week with the latest news, odds, features and columns leading up to the fight. Be sure to save and refresh this page.
Below is all the information you need to get ready for the historic battle in Las Vegas.
Fight information
Date: Saturday, Feb. 22 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)
Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas
TV: ESPN+/FOX PPV | Price: $79.99
Cable providers: Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Frontier, SuddenLink, Mediacom Xtream
Live stream: Fox Sports Go or ESPN+
Wilder vs. Fury fight card
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Deontay Wilder (c) -125
Tyson Fury +105
WBC heavyweight title
Charles Martin -575
Gerald Washington +425
Heavyweight
|Emanuel Navarrete (c) -2500
Jeo Santisima +1200
WBO super bantamweight title
|Sebastian Fundora
Daniel Lewis
Junior middleweight
|Amir Imam
|Javier Molina
|Junior welterweight
|Subriel Matias
|Petros Ananyan
|Junior welterweight
Wilder vs. Fury fight news, information
- Wilder, Fury both at heavier weight for rematch
- Fight preview, tale of the tape
- Complete staff predictions and expert picks
- Fight purses for each fighter on Saturday in Las Vegas
- Campbell: Fury's latest move anything but smoke and mirrors
- NSAC won't allow Wilder, Fury to face off at weigh ins
- Legends and world champions make their picks for the rematch
- Brookhouse: Is Wilder the biggest puncher in boxing history?
- Brookhouse: Where Anthony Joshua fits in to this complicated puzzle
- Five biggest storylines to watch for in Las Vegas
- Complete list of odds and prop bets
- A complete look at the undercard
- Fury claims to have cut out '20-30 sodas per day' from his diet
