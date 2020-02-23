Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 fight: Date, odds, PPV price, results, start time, boxing undercard

The time for talking has come and gone. All of the bluster in the build up is over. It's time to trade fists in the center of the ring from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas as WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder takes on lineal king Tyson Fury. The bout is a rematch of their 2018 instant classic where Wilder needed a late 12th-round knockdown to seemingly win the fight, only to see Fury make his way to his feet and fight to the final bell. The judges sitting ringside scored the bout a draw, leaving fans begging for more.

Both fighters took on a pair of "stay busy" fights before getting to this rematch on Saturday night. Wilder took out Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz with vicious knockouts while Fury obliterated Tom Schwarz before needing to work back from a nasty cut against Otto Wallin to earn a decision. Now, both will be looking to add another KO to their resumes.

The loser of Saturday's main event will have 30 days to activate a rematch clause and ask for a 60/40 split of revenue in the winner's direction, according to contract information for this fight. The winner could also look to try and draw in unified champion Anthony Joshua for a chance to name the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

Fight information

Date: Saturday, Feb. 22 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas

TV: ESPN+/FOX PPV | Price: $79.99

Wilder vs. Fury fight card, results

Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Tyson Fury, WBC heavyweight title

Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington, heavyweights

Emanuel Navarrete (c) def. Jeo Santisima via 11th-round TKO -- WBO super bantamweight title

Sebastian Fundora def. Daniel Lewis via unanimous decision (97-93, 98-92, 99-91)

Wilder vs. Fury fight news, information



