Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2: Fight odds, top prop bets for heavyweight title rematch

Big fights bring big bets. On days where the sporting world turns to the boxing ring, so too does the gambling world. And it's possible no fight in 2020 will be bigger than Saturday's rematch between WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Their first meeting ended in a controversial draw after Fury picked himself up off the canvas following a brutal knockdown in Round 12, having done enough in the eyes of many to win a decision anyway. However, the 10-8 WIlder round from the knockdown was enough to tip the scorecards to an unsatisfying split draw.

According to the official odds from William Hill, Wilder is the slight favorite to pick up a win in the rematch at -125. Though, an exploration of prop bets show he carries the favorite status because he's expected to utilize his unparalleled punching power to score a knockout. The odds favor the fight not going the distance, with a "No" bet coming in at -138 to a "Yes" at +100. Those odds line up almost perfectly with the odds of a Wilder victory, and for good reason. When looking at potential results on a round-by-round basis, a Fury win by knockout at any point is a longshot, but so is a Wilder win on the scorecards.

Wilder winning by decision is a massive +1100 longshot, but Fury taking the scorecards is only +163. The oddsmakers also have made Round 5 through Round 8 the most likely point for Wilder to score a knockout, with each round at +2000. Wilder's power made him a superstar with crushing early knockouts early in his career, but the combination of Fury's defensive capabilities and a slower plan of attack in recent Wilder performances -- including the Fury fight and his two battles with Luis Ortiz -- have decreased expectations of a knockout before the middle rounds.

Breaking down the odds into simply a look at outcomes in likelihood Wilder via TKO, KO or DQ at +138 is the most expected result with Fury by decision close behind. A Fury knockout is next at +450. The odds of a second draw currently sit at +2000.

You can see the full slate of odds from William Hill below.

Overall odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Deontay Wilder (c) -125 Tyson Fury +105 WBC heavyweight title

Fight to go the distance Odds Yes +100 No -138

10.5 Rounds Odds Over -125 Under -110

Round betting Odds Fury on points +163 Wilder on points +1100 Draw +2500 Wilder in Round 1 +4000 Wilder in Round 2 +2800 Wilder in Round 3 +2500 Wilder in Round 4 +2000 Wilder in Round 5 +2000 Wilder in Round 6 +2000 Wilder in Round 7 +2000 Wilder in Round 8 +2000 Wilder in Round 9 +2200 Wilder in Round 10 +2500 Wilder in Round 11 +2800 Wilder in Round 12 +4000 Fury in Round 1 +10000 Fury in Round 2 +6600 Fury in Round 3 +6600 Fury in Round 4 +5000 Fury in Round 5 +4000 Fury in Round 6 +4000 Fury in Round 7 +4000 Fury in Round 8 +4000 Fury in Round 9 +5000 Fury in Round 10 +5000 Fury in Round 11 +6600 Fury in Round 12 +10000