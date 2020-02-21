Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 fight purses: Salaries each fighter on main card will take home

Whenever big men participate in a big-time prizefight -- the big money is not far behind. Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to walk away from their heavyweight championship rematch on Saturday in Las Vegas with the kind of money that's only tied to the biggest stages in the fight game. This is appropriate given the fight may not only be the biggest of 2020, but also stands as one of the biggest heavyweight fights of the modern era after their controversial draw in December 2018.

Per the Nevada State Athletic Commission, the contractually-guaranteed purses for Wilder and Fury are both for $5 million. However, as noted by ESPN's Dan Rafael, both men are actually guaranteed more than $25 million, plus a percentage of the pay-per-view receipts. Those numbers are an increase from their first meeting where the contracted guarantees were $4 million for Wilder and $3 million for Fury. They also stand to make even more money from the rivalry should Saturday's loser initiate their immediate guaranteed rematch clause within 30 days, which would grant a 60-40 purse split in favor of the winner.

On the undercard, Charles Martin is set to make $250,000 and Gerald Washington $275,000 in their heavyweight showdown. WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete will make $300,000 to put his belt on the line against Jeo Santisima ($25,000). The fights that round out the card pit Sebastian Fundora ($40,000) against Daniel Lewis ($35,000) at junior middleweight, Amir Imam ($30,000) against Javier Molina ($35,000) at junior welterweight and Subriel Matias ($50,000) against Petros Ananyan ($30,000) at junior welterweight.