Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2: Fury carried to ring on throne, Wilder makes epic entrance in armor
Fury and Wilder definitely got the pre-fight hype going with their ring entrances on Saturday night
Boxing is sport, but it is also entertainment. That has been taken to various extremes throughout boxing history, of course, but one of the men who likes to push the envelope is lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Saturday night, as he made his way to the ring for his rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, Fury took a new tactic as the ring walk of the "Gypsy King" involved very little actual walking.
Fury, wearing a crown and with a royal cape draped over his robe, sat on a throne, which was guided to the ring by a group of women in armor. Were that not far enough, Fury, an outspoken mental health advocate after his own struggles with mental illness, engaged in a bit of lip synching to Pasty Cline's classic ballad, "Crazy."
For Wilder, it was business as usual. Wearing one of his trademark masks, he was rapped to the ring ahead of his title defense. WIlder was draped head to toe in black armor for his walk ahead of trying to defend his title and prove his superiority after a December 2018 draw between the two.
