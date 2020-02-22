Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2: Live stream, fight start time, watch online, PPV cost
All the info you need to watch the heavyweight title rematch between Wilder and Fury
It's a heavyweight showdown in the fight capital of the world this Saturday when Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder run it back in Las Vegas in a rematch with world and mythical titles on the line. The two fight for a second time after a controversial December 2018 split draw with Wilder's WBC championship and Fury's status as lineal champion on the line.
Wilder packs one of the most powerful punches in boxing history and will be gunning for the knockout he wasn't able to secure in their first fight, when Fury managed to rise to his feet after being knocked down twice in the fight. Fury, meanwhile, will look to improve on the slick boxing that troubled Wilder and won him the majority of rounds on the official scorecards in the first meeting, points that were ultimately negated by the knockdowns, leading to their split draw.
Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
This is the rare boxing event with the combination of significant mainstream interest, two fighters at the peak of their powers and a fight that's nearly a pick 'em.
Wilder vs. Fury 2 viewing information
Date: Saturday, Feb. 28 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)
Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: Pay-per-view | Price: $79.99
Cable providers: Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Frontier, SuddenLink, Mediacom Xtream
Live stream: ESPN+, Fox Sports
Click here for a complete guide to the heavyweight title showdown
-
Wilder vs. Fury 2 fight purses
Fury and Wilder are set to rematch for fame and glory on Saturday, but will also take home...
-
Wilder vs. Fury 2 fight preview
The mega rematch is upon us and our preview gets you ready for what to expect in Las Vegas...
-
Wilder vs. Fury 2: Everything you need
Everything you need to know ahead of the heavyweight title rematch on Saturday in Las Vegas
-
Champions predict Fury vs. Wilder 2
No one knows what it takes to win a world championship as much as fighters who have done so...
-
Wilder vs. Fury 2 expert picks, bets
Last May, Kahn called Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round, a massive 22-1...
-
Wilder vs. Fury 2 odds, prop bets
Wilder by knockout is the most expected outcome in the eyes of the oddsmakers
-
Paul dismantles Gib for easy victory
Paul 'avenged' his brother, Logan, in beating the man from England