Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2: Live stream, fight start time, watch online, PPV cost

It's a heavyweight showdown in the fight capital of the world this Saturday when Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder run it back in Las Vegas in a rematch with world and mythical titles on the line. The two fight for a second time after a controversial December 2018 split draw with Wilder's WBC championship and Fury's status as lineal champion on the line.

Wilder packs one of the most powerful punches in boxing history and will be gunning for the knockout he wasn't able to secure in their first fight, when Fury managed to rise to his feet after being knocked down twice in the fight. Fury, meanwhile, will look to improve on the slick boxing that troubled Wilder and won him the majority of rounds on the official scorecards in the first meeting, points that were ultimately negated by the knockdowns, leading to their split draw.

This is the rare boxing event with the combination of significant mainstream interest, two fighters at the peak of their powers and a fight that's nearly a pick 'em.

Wilder vs. Fury 2 viewing information

Date: Saturday, Feb. 28 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Pay-per-view | Price: $79.99

Cable providers: Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Frontier, SuddenLink, Mediacom Xtream

Live stream: ESPN+, Fox Sports

