Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 odds, betting lines: Picks, optimal predictions from boxing insider

Classic rivalries are a cornerstone of boxing's history. Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury could be on the cusp of creating a much-needed one for the heavyweight division. Their much-anticipated rematch takes place Saturday, Feb. 22 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It's the sequel to an action-packed draw between the fighters in November 2018 that had Wilder and Fury both claiming victory afterward. Wilder landed two knockdowns in the first meeting, but Fury used his slick boxing to take the majority of the other rounds.

Wilder vs. Fury preview

The draw against Wilder in their first bout made Fury's popularity soar with boxing fans, mostly because of his resilience. In the 12th round, Wilder memorably landed a clean combination that crumpled Fury to the canvas. Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) appeared out cold as referee Jack Reiss started what most believed was an obligatory but unnecessary count. Fury somehow made it to his feet and competed until the final bell.

Fury has since faced two previously unbeaten opponents against whom he was a massive favorite. But he also overcame adversity in his bout against Otto Wallin in September. The underdog had his moments early and Fury suffered two severe cuts above his eyes that were ruled to be caused by punches. He was in jeopardy of the bout being stopped and Wallin awarded a TKO victory, but persuaded the referee to allow him to continue. Fury picked up the pace and went on to win a unanimous decision.

But just because Fury is the oddsmakers' favorite doesn't mean he'll finish Wilder in Las Vegas.

For an undefeated heavyweight champion with a 95 percent knockout rate, Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) has been slow to receive widespread recognition for his feats. By comparison, Mike Tyson was among the world's most popular athletes in the world when he started his career with a 37-0 record before his upset loss to Buster Douglas. Many boxing observers credit this dynamic to the decline of boxing's popularity with the sporting public, while others point to Wilder's relatively limited opposition.

Wilder said he believes his rivalry with Fury will put and end to both dilemmas. Prior to the Fury bout, he was pushed by then-unbeaten Luis Ortiz in a bout in which Wilder was wobbled on a couple occasions. He rallied to stop Ortiz in the 10th round and faced Fury nine months later. The action-packed bout captured the attention of sports fans worldwide, and Wilder said winning the rematch will be an important part of his legacy.

How to make Wilder vs. Fury picks

