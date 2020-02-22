Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 odds, betting lines: Picks, optimal predictions from proven boxing insider

The heavyweight division has always been the crown jewel of boxing and on Saturday night, two of the best fighters around will go head-to-head for the WBC heavyweight championship. Deontay Wilder is the current titleholder, but many have been questioning his reign since a controversial split decision draw against Tyson Fury in December 2018. Now, boxing fans have been granted the rematch they've been clamoring for, and Wilder vs. Fury 2 is expected to be a classic.

The only blemish on either fighter's record is their previous draw, as Wilder is 42-0-1, while Fury is 30-0-1. Still, Wilder is listed as the -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) while Fury is the +115 underdog (risk $100 to win $115) in the latest Wilder vs. Fury 2 odds. Before making any Wilder vs. Fury 2 picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions from SportsLine analyst Peter Kahn.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring.

Nobody knows the heavyweight division better. Last May, Kahn called Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round, a massive 22-1 long shot bet. "Based on everything Wilder has expressed leading up to the fight and his true dislike and beef with Breazeale, expect Wilder to come out and try to get rid of him early in order to make a statement," Kahn told readers.

The result: Wilder ended it at the 2:17 mark with a violent one-punch knockout, and everyone who followed Kahn's advice cashed huge. Kahn also called Wilder knocking out Luis Ortiz last November.

Wilder vs. Fury preview

Fury's agility and fundamentals were key factors in his success against Wilder in their first meeting, and many observers believed he outboxed the puncher enough to earn the nod. That's why some eyebrows were raised when Fury stated his intent to weigh in for the rematch around 270 pounds, about 15 more than in their first meeting. But Fury insists the added bulk will create another advantage.

The "Gypsy King" has posted photos on social media showing his transformation from a stout but pudgy heavyweight to a much more chiseled physique as he packs on the new muscle. Fury said the additional weight will give him knockout power without compromising his speed or endurance. He has repeatedly predicted an early stoppage victory in Saturday's rematch.

But that doesn't mean Fury will finish Wilder in Las Vegas.

We've seen Wilder in action twice since the draw against Fury in late 2018 and he's looked as powerful as ever, knocking out Breazeale in the first round and then knocking the perspiration off Luis Ortiz with a vicious straight right in the seventh round last November. And while Fury was able to avoid Wilder's stopping power in the first fight, he did so in part because Wilder was fighting a cold leading up to the fight and hadn't been actively sparring.

This time around, Wilder is healthy and training at full force and after knocking Fury down twice in the first fight, he'll be eager to prove himself with a finish. After spending five years as the WBC titleholder, Wilder also knows that beating Fury is the only way to set up a potential mega-fight with Anthony Joshua to unify the heavyweight titles.

