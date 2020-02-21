Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 odds, betting lines: Picks, optimal predictions from seasoned boxing insider

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury were both accused of building standout records against mostly meager competition. That is, until they met each other for the heavyweight title in November 2018. That bout produced a classic that ended in a split draw and single-handily revived interest in the long-dormant division. The fighters meet again on Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to settle the score.

Wilder landed two knockdowns in the first meeting, the latter coming in a memorable final round that allowed the WBC champion to salvage a split draw and keep his title. But Fury's slick movement and boxing skills had many observers believing the lineal champion deserved to get his hand raised. The champion is listed as a -125 favorite at William Hill US (risk $125 to win $100), while Fury is a +105 underdog in the latest Wilder vs. Fury 2 odds. Before making any Wilder vs. Fury 2 picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions from SportsLine analyst Peter Kahn.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

Nobody knows the heavyweight division better. Last May, Kahn called Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round, a massive 22-1 long shot bet. "Based on everything Wilder has expressed leading up to the fight and his true dislike and beef with Breazeale, expect Wilder to come out and try to get rid of him early in order to make a statement," Kahn told readers.

The result: Wilder ended it at the 2:17 mark with a violent one-punch knockout, and everyone who followed Kahn's advice cashed huge. Kahn also called Wilder knocking out Luis Ortiz last November.

Wilder vs. Fury preview

Despite being knocked down twice in the first Wilder vs. Fury bout, the latter fought an inspired final round that many thought put him over the top. In total, Fury landed 84 shots according to CompuBox compared to Wilder's 71 and was also the more accurate puncher, hitting on 26 percent of his punches thrown compared to Wilder's 17.

Look for the 6-foot-9 Fury to employ a similarly unorthodox style like he did in the first fight to keep Wilder off-balance and out of range with his reach advantage. And if he can avoid Wilder's power shots, he'll have a chance to outbox the WBC champion once again, though he may look to land more power shots in hopes of taking it out of the judge's hands.

But that doesn't mean Fury will finish Wilder in Las Vegas.

The driving force behind Wilder's seemingly endless well of motivation stems from the desire to comfortably support his family. The Tuscaloosa native gave up his dream of playing football for his beloved Alabama Crimson Tide when his daughter, Naieya, was born with a serious birth defect called spina bifida. Wilder, now a father of eight, started looking for more ways to bring home additional money.

Wilder had worked various food-service jobs and first took up boxing with the idea that regional bouts would help supplement his income. But local trainer Jay Deas at Skyy Gym noticed Wilder's natural talent and discouraged him from turning pro early just to earn a paycheck. The boxer eventually entered the pro ranks in November 2008 with a second-round knockout of Ethan Cox and hasn't looked back.

