Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 odds, betting lines: Picks, optimal predictions from top boxing insider

At a press conference Wednesday, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder each insisted they are responsible for the other's rise to the top of the sport. One thing is certain: The undefeated heavyweights will share boxing's biggest stage on Saturday when they square off in Las Vegas for one of the most anticipated bouts in recent memory. The 12-fight affair will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Fourteen months ago, the boxers battled to a polarizing draw that immediately spawned interest in a potential rematch. That time has come, and Wilder's WBC belt will be at stake along with Fury's claim to the lineal championship.

Despite being knocked down twice in the first Wilder vs. Fury bout, the latter fought an inspired final round that many thought put him over the top. In total, Fury landed 84 shots according to CompuBox compared to Wilder's 71 and was also the more accurate puncher, hitting on 26 percent of his punches thrown compared to Wilder's 17.

Look for the 6-foot-9 Fury to employ a similarly unorthodox style like he did in the first fight to keep Wilder off-balance and out of range with his reach advantage. And if he can avoid Wilder's power shots, he'll have a chance to outbox the WBC champion once again, though he may look to land more power shots in hopes of taking it out of the judge's hands.

Wilder told the media this week that he has worked hard to eliminate distractions in preparation for the rematch with Fury. The WBC heavyweight champ admitted that the pressure of headlining a pay-per-view card amid such high stakes caused him anxiety and led to a flat start in the first bout. He has vowed to enter the ring more focused and prepared on Saturday.

The outlandish and brash Fury loves to engage in a war of words with his opponents and he successfully lured Wilder into a verbal battle ahead of their first meeting. This time around, Wilder has made a point of carefully choosing his words and limiting his media appearances. He also has made a concerted effort to ignore all comments from Fury.

