Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 odds, betting lines: Picks, optimal predictions from top-rated boxing insider

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder went 12 full rounds in their memorable first meeting 14 months ago. Both undefeated heavyweights have repeatedly asserted that the final bell will be unnecessary in their rematch on Saturday. The fighters, who are perhaps on the verge of creating an epic rivalry, square off at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for a second time. Wilder landed two knockdowns in their November 2018 bout, but Fury counteracted power with slick boxing skills.

But both combatants have insisted the rematch will end with their opponent being counted out on the canvas. The champion is listed as a -135 favorite at William Hill US (risk $135 to win $100), while Fury is a +115 underdog in the latest Wilder vs. Fury 2 odds.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

Nobody knows the heavyweight division better. Last May, Kahn called Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round, a massive 22-1 long shot bet. "Based on everything Wilder has expressed leading up to the fight and his true dislike and beef with Breazeale, expect Wilder to come out and try to get rid of him early in order to make a statement," Kahn told readers.

The result: Wilder ended it at the 2:17 mark with a violent one-punch knockout, and everyone who followed Kahn's advice cashed huge. Kahn also called Wilder knocking out Luis Ortiz last November.

Now, Kahn has scouted Wilder vs. Fury 2 from every angle.

Wilder vs. Fury preview

Fury's agility and fundamentals were key factors in his success against Wilder in their first meeting, and many observers believed he outboxed the puncher enough to earn the nod. That's why some eyebrows were raised when Fury stated his intent to weigh in for the rematch around 270 pounds, about 15 more than in their first meeting. But Fury insists the added bulk will create another advantage.

The "Gypsy King" has posted photos on social media showing his transformation from a stout but pudgy heavyweight to a much more chiseled physique as he packs on the new muscle. Fury said the additional weight will give him knockout power without compromising his speed or endurance. He has repeatedly predicted an early stoppage victory in Saturday's rematch.

But that doesn't mean Fury will finish Wilder in Las Vegas.

Wilder told the media this week that he has worked hard to eliminate distractions in preparation for the rematch with Fury. The WBC heavyweight champ admitted that the pressure of headlining a pay-per-view card amid such high stakes caused him anxiety and led to a flat start in the first bout. He has vowed to enter the ring more focused and prepared on Saturday.

The outlandish and brash Fury loves to engage in a war of words with his opponents and he successfully lured Wilder into a verbal battle ahead of their first meeting. This time around, Wilder has made a point of carefully choosing his words and limiting his media appearances. He also has made a concerted effort to ignore all comments from Fury.

