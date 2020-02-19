Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 odds, betting lines: Picks, predictions from seasoned boxing insider

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury fought to a disputed draw when they first met in the ring 14 months ago. Both fighters insist the rematch won't be decided by judges. The undefeated heavyweights collide on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for one of the sport's most anticipated rematches in recent memory.

Wilder vs. Fury preview

One of the biggest storylines ahead of Fury vs. Wilder 2 has been Fury's decision to switch trainers on relatively short notice. Fury parted ways with Ben Davison in favor of SugarHill Steward, nephew of famed late trainer Emmanuel Steward. Many observers have questioned the timing of the decision, but Fury maintains it was necessary for him to defeat Wilder on Saturday.

Fury praised the defense-minded approach of Davison, but said he needed a more offense-minded trainer in order to beat the WBC champion. The boxer said he was familiar with Steward because the two have worked together in the past and had strong camaraderie. He calls hiring Steward "one of the best decisions I've ever made."

But that doesn't mean Fury will finish Wilder in Las Vegas.

Many boxing observers believe Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) is a one-dimensional fighter whose power carries his lack of fundamentals. But Wilder has long stated that his overall skill set is underappreciated, and he showed much of it in the first bout with Fury. He used patience and deception to set up his shots and also withstood Fury's consistent stick-and-move style.

Wilder's supporters include former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye, who is retired from the sport but is still an occasional sparring partner. Haye, who lost his title to Waldimir Klitschko in a 2011 unification bout, told the media that Wilder is by far the hardest puncher he has ever shared a ring with. Haye also said Wilder's chin and speed are underrated aspects of his arsenal.

