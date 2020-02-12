Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 odds, betting lines: Picks, predictions from top boxing insider

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury reignited interest in boxing's heavyweight division when they fought to a memorable draw 14 months ago. Their rematch is one of the sport's most anticipated bouts, regardless of weight class. They meet again on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Wilder's WBC belt, Fury's lineal title and the vacant Ring magazine heavyweight title all will be on the line in Wilder vs. Fury 2.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

Nobody knows the heavyweight division better. Last May, Kahn called Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round, a massive 22-1 long shot bet. "Based on everything Wilder has expressed leading up to the fight and his true dislike and beef with Breazeale, expect Wilder to come out and try to get rid of him early in order to make a statement," Kahn told readers.

The result: Wilder ended it at the 2:17 mark with a violent one-punch knockout, and everyone who followed Kahn's advice cashed huge. Kahn also called Wilder knocking out Luis Ortiz last November.

Wilder vs. Fury preview

Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) first won the heavyweight champion with a unanimous decision over long-reigning champ Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015. The belt changed hands to little fanfare in large part because the bout widely was considered one of the least entertaining heavyweight title fights in recent memory. The 31-year-old Englishman wouldn't set foot in the boxing ring for nearly three years after capturing the belt.

By his own admission, the boxer gained more than 100 pounds in short order during a period of his life marked by alcohol and substance abuse. He eventually sought professional help for his problems and got back on track. With the help of a new trainer and a nutritionist, he lost 130 pounds and weighed in at 256 for the first bout with Wilder.

But just because Fury is the oddsmakers' favorite doesn't mean he'll finish Wilder in Las Vegas.

Wilder has knocked out both his opponents since the draw versus Fury, including that one-punch obliteration of Breazeale. And remember, Wilder knocked down Fury twice in their first fight, including a two-punch combo in Round 12, despite battling a cold and weighing a career-low 214 pounds. Wilder plans to weigh in the low 220s for the rematch.

Wilder called the first fight "very controversial."

"I promise my fans that there won't be any controversy with this one," he told reporters. "I'm going to finish it."

