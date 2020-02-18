Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 odds, betting lines: Picks, predictions from top-rated boxing insider

Tyson Fury has made several changes leading up to his rematch with Deontay Wilder, including switching trainers and hiring a nutritionist. Wilder says his opponent is just stockpiling excuses for when he loses their second bout. The undefeated heavyweights, who fought to a polarizing draw in their first meeting, get a chance to settle the score in a rematch on Saturday. The 12-round Wilder vs. Fury 2 fight will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Wilder's WBC championship belt will be on the line, along with the Ring Magazine vacant title and Fury's claim to the lineal title. Fury is a -110 favorite (risk $110 to win $100), while Wilder is priced at -106 (risk $106 to win $100) in the latest Wilder vs. Fury 2 odds. The over-under for total rounds completed is 10.5. You can also make Wilder vs. Fury 2 bets on method of victory, length of the bout and a variety of other propositions. Before making any Wilder vs. Fury 2 picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions from SportsLine analyst Peter Kahn.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

Nobody knows the heavyweight division better. Last May, Kahn called Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round, a massive 22-1 long shot bet. "Based on everything Wilder has expressed leading up to the fight and his true dislike and beef with Breazeale, expect Wilder to come out and try to get rid of him early in order to make a statement," Kahn told readers.

The result: Wilder ended it at the 2:17 mark with a violent one-punch knockout, and everyone who followed Kahn's advice cashed huge. Kahn also called Wilder knocking out Luis Ortiz last November.

Now, Kahn has scouted Wilder vs. Fury 2 from every angle and locked in his best bets, including one that pays a strong 9-2. He's sharing all of his Wilder vs. Fury predictions at SportsLine.

Wilder vs. Fury preview

The draw against Wilder in their first bout made Fury's popularity soar with boxing fans, mostly because of his resilience. In the 12th round, Wilder memorably landed a clean combination that crumpled Fury to the canvas. Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) appeared out cold as referee Jack Reiss started what most believed was an obligatory but unnecessary count. Fury somehow made it to his feet and competed until the final bell.

Fury has since faced two previously unbeaten opponents against whom he was a massive favorite. But he also overcame adversity in his bout against Otto Wallin in September. The underdog had his moments early and Fury suffered two severe cuts above his eyes that were ruled to be caused by punches. He was in jeopardy of the bout being stopped and Wallin awarded a TKO victory, but persuaded the referee to allow him to continue. Fury picked up the pace and went on to win a unanimous decision.

But just because Fury is the oddsmakers' favorite doesn't mean he'll finish Wilder in Las Vegas.

Many boxing observers believe Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) is a one-dimensional fighter whose power carries his lack of fundamentals. But Wilder has long stated that his overall skill set is underappreciated, and he showed much of it in the first bout with Fury. He used patience and deception to set up his shots and also withstood Fury's consistent stick-and-move style.

Wilder's supporters include former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye, who is retired from the sport but is still an occasional sparring partner. Haye, who lost his title to Waldimir Klitschko in a 2011 unification bout, told the media that Wilder is by far the hardest puncher he has ever shared a ring with. Haye also said Wilder's chin and speed are underrated aspects of his arsenal.

How to make Wilder vs. Fury picks

Kahn is confident he has the Wilder vs. Fury 2 winner, and he's also going big on the method of victory and exactly how long the must-see fight lasts. You should see his best bets before you make your own Wilder vs. Fury predictions or picks.

So who wins Wilder vs. Fury 2? How long does the fight last? And what best bet pays 9-2? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's Wilder vs. Fury best bets, all from the fight game insider who called Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round at 22-1.