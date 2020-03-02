Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 3: Floyd Mayweather believes he can coach 'Bronze Bomber' to victory

Deontay Wilder will likely need to make some major stylistic adjustments ahead of his third fight with Tyson Fury. Wilder, a power-punching knockout artist, was outboxed in his first two fights with Fury, but knockdowns in the first go-round in December 2018 were enough to earn a draw. In the much-anticipated rematch on Feb. 22, however, a failure to land any right-hand bombs left Wilder battered before his corner threw in the towel in the seventh round to crown Fury as the new WBC heavyweight champion of the world.

Floyd Mayweather represents the far opposite end of the stylistic spectrum from Wilder. Mayweather became the best boxer in the world by using pure technique to demoralize and break down opponents rather than taking foes out with singular power shots. Despite the stark differences, Mayweather believes he could be the man who holds the key to converting Wilder's game to one that could earn him a win over "The Gypsy King" when they battle for the WBC heavyweight championship for a third time, which is expected to take place on July 18 in Las Vegas.

"If I train him. If I train him, I can teach him how to win," Mayweather said at a Q&A event in England when asked if WIlder could beat Fury.

Mayweather retired from the sport with a perfect 50-0 record, though his name continues to be tied to possible return fights. Training Wilder would represent a new challenge for a man with no shortage of experience in huge championship fights.

Mayweather's Instagram account posted a supportive message in the wake of Wilder's Feb. 22 defeat.

Win, Lose or Draw...." the post read. "Deontay @BronzeBomber is our brother that has accomplished many triumphs and as a community we should all uplift and support him throughout it all. No matter what, you're still a winner in my eyes, King!"

Wilder training with Mayweather is unlikely, though, as the former WBC champ has surrounded himself with a training staff he trusts -- with the possible exception of co-trainer Mark Breland, who Wilder took issue with for throwing in the towel in the rematch with Fury.