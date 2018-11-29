Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury fight odds, lines: WBC heavyweight champ a slight favorite
Wilder will look to earn his biggest victory to date on Saturday
As the year comes to a close, arguably the biggest boxing event is set to take place on Saturday inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles as WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will defend his title against lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. In an age where significant heavyweight prize fights are few and far between, the Wilder-Fury showdown is a more-than-welcome treat for fight fans everywhere.
Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) is coming off arguably the biggest win of his career when he rallied to finish Luis Ortiz in the 10th round of their battle in March 2018. Ortiz will also participate on this fight card against Travis Kauffman.
Even still, Wilder is considered one of the most dangerous heavyweights of all time given the power behind his right hand, which has oddsmakers leaning toward the champ on Saturday in Los Angeles. Fury (27-0, 19 KOs) returned to the ring earlier this year following a three-year layoff from the fight game and has had two tune-up fights before stepping into the ring with Wilder on Saturday.
Below is a look at the card for Wilder vs. Fury on Saturday along with betting odds via Bovada and 5Dimes.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
Deontay Wilder (c) -170
Tyson Fury +140
WBC heavyweight championship
Jarrett Hurd -10000
Jason Wellborn +1600
Super welterweight
Luis Ortiz -3000
Travis Kauffman +1100
Heavyweight
Joe Joyce -10000
Joe Hanks +1600
Heavyweight
Oleksandr Gvozdyk -195
Adonis Stevenson (c) +165
WBC light heavyweight championship
