Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury fight odds, lines: WBC heavyweight champ a slight favorite

As the year comes to a close, arguably the biggest boxing event is set to take place on Saturday inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles as WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will defend his title against lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. In an age where significant heavyweight prize fights are few and far between, the Wilder-Fury showdown is a more-than-welcome treat for fight fans everywhere.

Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) is coming off arguably the biggest win of his career when he rallied to finish Luis Ortiz in the 10th round of their battle in March 2018. Ortiz will also participate on this fight card against Travis Kauffman.

Even still, Wilder is considered one of the most dangerous heavyweights of all time given the power behind his right hand, which has oddsmakers leaning toward the champ on Saturday in Los Angeles. Fury (27-0, 19 KOs) returned to the ring earlier this year following a three-year layoff from the fight game and has had two tune-up fights before stepping into the ring with Wilder on Saturday.

Below is a look at the card for Wilder vs. Fury on Saturday along with betting odds via Bovada and 5Dimes.

Favorite Underdog Weight Class Deontay Wilder (c) -170 Tyson Fury +140 WBC heavyweight championship Jarrett Hurd -10000 Jason Wellborn +1600 Super welterweight Luis Ortiz -3000 Travis Kauffman +1100 Heavyweight Joe Joyce -10000 Joe Hanks +1600 Heavyweight Oleksandr Gvozdyk -195 Adonis Stevenson (c) +165 WBC light heavyweight championship

