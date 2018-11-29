Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury fight: PPV price, date, start time, card, odds, boxing undercard
Everything you need to know ahead of the heavyweight title showdown on Saturday in Los Angeles
The week is finally here. One of the most anticipated heavyweight boxing matches of the last decade is upon us as WBC champion Deontay Wilder prepares to square off with lineal king Tyson Fury at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Wilder is finally getting the step up in competition he's begged for while Fury gets his chance in the spotlight one more time. Both have eyes on a bigger prize, however, with each hoping to lure unified heavyweight king Anthony Joshua into a bout in 2019.
But first, one must emerge victorious on Saturday night. Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) is coming off of a thunderous knockout win over Luis Ortiz in March where he was truly challenged for the first time in his career. After scoring an early knockdown, the champion seemed to be dazed after a series of blows from Ortiz. But Wilder rallied to drop Ortiz in the 10th round and score the knockout win.
Fury (27-0, 19 KOs) is coming off a pair of decision wins over Francesco Pianeta and Sefer Seferi in his first action since taking a hiatus following a decision win over then unified heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko. With such a busy week expected, CBS Sports is providing a guide of all events taking place, plus our feature content, all in one place.
Fight information
Date: Saturday, Dec. 1 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)
Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
TV: Showtime PPV | Price: $74.99
Cable providers: Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Frontier, SuddenLink, Mediacom Xtream
Live stream: Showtime.com or Showtime App
Wilder vs. Fury fight card
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Deontay Wilder (c)
Tyson Fury
WBC heavyweight title
Jarrett Hurd (c)
Jason Welborn
WBA, IBF, IBO super welterweight titles
|Luis Ortiz
Travis Kauffman
Heavyweight
|Joe Joyce
Joe Hanks
Heavyweight
Wilder vs. Fury fight news, information
- Fight purse information for all main card fighters
- Betting odds: Wilder the slight favorite
- LISTEN: In This Corner Podcast goes in-depth previewing Wilder vs. Fury
- A complete look at the undercard
- Wilder, Fury nearly brawl at final press conference
- Fury donating fight purse to the poor
Wilder vs. Fury features
- Comprehensive preview, prediction
- Five storylines to watch in Los Angeles
- Legends, fighters weigh in on heavyweight showdown
- Throwback to when heavyweight boxing mattered
- The 'Bronze Bomber' continues to battle his critics
- Fury on the road to redemption
