Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury fight: PPV price, start time, record, odds, boxing undercard, date

Boxing's elite and royalty have descended upon Los Angeles this weekend with one of the biggest heavyweight title fights in recent memory set to take center stage at Staples Center on Saturday night (9 p.m. ET, Showtime PPV).

WBC champion Deontay Wilder is finally getting a true test in the ring when he square off with lineal heavyweight king Tyson Fury. Both have taken incredibly difficult roads to get here, and both have their eyes set on reaching the pinnacle of the sport and becoming the undisputed heavyweight champ by facing off with Anthony Joshua later in 2019.

But first, one must emerge victorious on Saturday night. Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) is coming off of a thunderous knockout win over Luis Ortiz in March where he was truly challenged for the first time in his career. After scoring an early knockdown, the champion seemed to be dazed after a series of blows from Ortiz. But Wilder rallied to drop Ortiz in the 10th round and score the knockout win.

Fury (27-0, 19 KOs) is coming off a pair of decision wins over Francesco Pianeta and Sefer Seferi in his first action since taking a hiatus following a decision win over then unified heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko. With such a busy week expected, CBS Sports is providing a guide of all events taking place, plus our feature content, all in one place.

Fight information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 1 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

TV: Showtime PPV | Price: $74.99

Cable providers: Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Frontier, SuddenLink, Mediacom Xtream

Live stream: Showtime.com or Showtime App

Wilder vs. Fury fight card

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Deontay Wilder (c) Tyson Fury WBC heavyweight title Jarrett Hurd (c) Jason Welborn WBA, IBF, IBO super welterweight titles Luis Ortiz Travis Kauffman Heavyweight Joe Joyce Joe Hanks Heavyweight

Wilder vs. Fury fight news, information

Wilder vs. Fury features

