Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, PPV start time, undercard
Follow along as Wilder defends the WBC heavyweight championship against Fury in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES -- The biggest heavyweight fight in the United States since 2002 will take place Saturday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles when WBC champion Deontay Wilder faces fellow unbeaten Tyson Fury (9 p.m. ET, Showtime PPV).
The first pay-per-view heavyweight title fight to take place in the America since Lennox Lewis-Mike Tyson will also be contested for Fury's lineal championship that he won three years ago this week against Wladimir Klitschko before a two-year battle with mental illness and substance abuse forced him out of the sport.
Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs), who has finished every opponent he has faced, looks to take one giant step closer to a showdown with unified champion Anthony Joshua in 2019 while Fury (27-0, 19 KOs) hopes to complete one of the most unique comeback stories in the history of the sport.
Early for the fight? Listen to our one-on-one interview with Wilder below and subscribe to In This Corner with Brian Campbell for boxing coverage each week.
Wilder vs. Fury card, results
Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Tyson Fury, heavyweight title
Jarrett Hurd (c) vs. Jason Wellborn, super welterweight title
Luis Ortiz vs. Travis Kauffman, heavyweights
Joe Joyce vs. Joe Hanks, heavyweights
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in Los Angeles with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.
Wilder vs. Fury scorecard, live coverage
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|Total
Wilder
Fury
