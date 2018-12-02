Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, PPV start time, undercard

LOS ANGELES -- The biggest heavyweight fight in the United States since 2002 will take place Saturday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles when WBC champion Deontay Wilder faces fellow unbeaten Tyson Fury (9 p.m. ET, Showtime PPV).

The first pay-per-view heavyweight title fight to take place in the America since Lennox Lewis-Mike Tyson will also be contested for Fury's lineal championship that he won three years ago this week against Wladimir Klitschko before a two-year battle with mental illness and substance abuse forced him out of the sport.

Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs), who has finished every opponent he has faced, looks to take one giant step closer to a showdown with unified champion Anthony Joshua in 2019 while Fury (27-0, 19 KOs) hopes to complete one of the most unique comeback stories in the history of the sport.

Wilder vs. Fury card, results

Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Tyson Fury, heavyweight title

Jarrett Hurd (c) vs. Jason Wellborn, super welterweight title

Luis Ortiz vs. Travis Kauffman, heavyweights

Joe Joyce vs. Joe Hanks, heavyweights

