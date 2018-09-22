Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury heavyweight championship showdown set for December

Before the year comes to a close, two of the best heavyweights in the sport of boxing will clash. Premier Boxing Champions announced Friday evening that WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will meet lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on Dec. 1. As of this time, no location or venue has been announced, though according to ESPN's Dan Rafael, the top two contenders to host the event are Staples Center in Los Angeles and Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

The announcement was accompanied by a video of Wilder confirming that he has put pen to paper on the contract and the deal is done.

"It's going to be an exciting fight," Wilder told Yahoo Sports. "It's going to be an explosive fight. It's going to be a fight for the legacy. It's going to be a pleasure, the two best heavyweights competing against each other. I just beat, in my opinion, one of the best heavyweights in Luis Ortiz, and now I'm going for the next best in the heavyweight division."

What's most interesting in regards to the timing of this announcement on Friday is the fact that it came down just one day before reigning WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is set to defend those titles against Alexander Povetkin in London's Wembley Stadium. Should Joshua remain unbeaten as he retains those championships, all signs would point to one of the more lucrative unification bouts in 2019 with the victor of the Dec. 1 bout challenging the Englishman.

Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) recently defended his WBC championship back in March, coming away with a 10th-round TKO victory over Luis Ortiz in what was probably the toughest test to date for the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native. Fury (27-0, 19 KOs) engineered his comeback to the ring this year nearly three years after he stunned Wladimir Klitschko to earn the titles that Joshua now holds. The brash lineal champion last competed in the ring this past August, earning a points decision over Francesco Pianeta.

In a release, Premier Boxing Champions promised to divulge more details surrounding this December heavyweight championship showdown next week.