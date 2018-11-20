Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury: Heavyweight title fight being offered directly to fans by Showtime App

Deontay Wilder will defend his WBC heavyweight championship against former lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on Saturday, Dec. 1, in what is undoubtedly one of the biggest boxing matches of the year and one of the most anticipated heavyweight showdowns in recent memory. With a fight of this magnitude, hardcore and casual fight fans will be looking to purchase the bout for their viewing pleasure.

Showtime, which is hosting the title bout on pay-per-view, has made that a bit easier.

Showtime announced on Monday that the Wilder vs. Fury title fight will be offered directly to consumers for the first time for purchase and viewing through the Showtime App. Whether you subscribe to Showtime or not, you will be able to purchase and live stream the fight on the app for the price of $74.99. If you happen to be a non-subscriber and purchase the heavyweight championship match on the app, you will receive a 30-day free trial of Showtime with the order.

Wilder vs. Fury will go down inside Staples Center in Los Angeles with the main card kicking off the festivities on Showtime PPV and the Showtime app beginning at 9 p.m. ET. For more information on Wilder vs. Fury from Showtime, simply click here.