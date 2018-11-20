Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury: Heavyweight title fight being offered directly to fans by Showtime App
The biggest heavyweight fight of the year now has a new method fans can use to watch it live
Deontay Wilder will defend his WBC heavyweight championship against former lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on Saturday, Dec. 1, in what is undoubtedly one of the biggest boxing matches of the year and one of the most anticipated heavyweight showdowns in recent memory. With a fight of this magnitude, hardcore and casual fight fans will be looking to purchase the bout for their viewing pleasure.
Showtime, which is hosting the title bout on pay-per-view, has made that a bit easier.
Showtime announced on Monday that the Wilder vs. Fury title fight will be offered directly to consumers for the first time for purchase and viewing through the Showtime App. Whether you subscribe to Showtime or not, you will be able to purchase and live stream the fight on the app for the price of $74.99. If you happen to be a non-subscriber and purchase the heavyweight championship match on the app, you will receive a 30-day free trial of Showtime with the order.
Wilder vs. Fury will go down inside Staples Center in Los Angeles with the main card kicking off the festivities on Showtime PPV and the Showtime app beginning at 9 p.m. ET. For more information on Wilder vs. Fury from Showtime, simply click here.
-
Pacquiao-Broner set for Jan. 19
The pair of welterweights will meet in what should be an exciting bout
-
Miller knocks out Dinu in fourth round
Miller continued his rise in the division with an impressive stoppage of the previously unbeaten...
-
Miller vs. Dinu preview, prediction
Miller will look to continue his rise in the heavyweight division
-
Wilder warns Usyk to stay at cruiser
Wilder issues stern warning to the undisputed cruiserweight champion following his knockout...
-
Lemieux, Ali on Canelo undercard
Lemieux hopes to get his shot at Canelo in 2019 with a win on Dec. 15 in New York City
-
Latest boxing pound for pound rankings
Plus, some big names are moving in the wrong direction in our latest rankings