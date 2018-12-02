Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury: Live stream, fight start time, watch online, Showtime PPV price

Saturday night in Los Angeles, one of the biggest heavyweight showdowns in recent memory will take place. Inside the Staples Center (9 p.m. ET, Showtime PPV), WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will defend his title against former lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The fighters will meet in the center of the ring in the biggest heavyweight title fight on U.S. soil since 2002 when plenty at stake for both, including a possible date with unified champion Anthony Joshua in 2019.

Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) is coming off a victory this past March over Luis Ortiz in which he had his loyal fanbase a bit worried. Needing an incredible rally late, Wilder retained his title with a 10th-round TKO win over the challenger Ortiz. While it wasn't nearly as convincing as most of the other KO wins in his career, a win is a win and that was professional victory No. 40 with no losses. Wilder has emerged as a great heavyweight champion, and he continues to prove that.

Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

Fury is aiming to reach the mountaintop of the heavyweight division -- a position he once enjoyed after his win over the legendary Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. After overcoming his personal demons, Fury returned to the ring earlier this year following a near three-year layoff and has claimed victory in two fights as he gets set to challenge for a heavyweight title once again.

This truly is one of the most anticipated heavyweight title showdowns we've seen in quite some time, and below is all the information you need to catch the historic fight on Saturday.

Wilder vs. Fury viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 1 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

TV: Showtime PPV | Price: $74.99

Cable providers: Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Frontier, SuddenLink, Mediacom Xtream

Live stream: Showtime.com or Showtime App

