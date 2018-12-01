Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury odds: Picks, predictions, best bets from expert who nailed GGG-Canelo draw

In the year's most anticipated fight, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder defends his title against lineal king Tyson Fury on Saturday night. The bout at Staples Center in Los Angeles features a pair of undefeated powerhouses. Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) is coming off a huge win, finishing Luis Ortiz in the 10th round back in March. Fury (27-0, 19 KOs), who recently returned from a three-year absence, is best known for upsetting Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. Bookmakers list Wilder as a -180 favorite (risk $180 to win $100), with Fury getting +150 (risk $100 to win $150). The over-under on total rounds is 9.5. Before you lock in your Wilder vs. Fury picks, you need to listen to SportsLine's Peter Kahn.

He's the same boxing insider who called Shawn Porter upsetting Danny Garcia in September, which paid +140 on the money line. Kahn also nailed the draw in the first GGG vs. Canelo fight, a monumental prediction that paid $2,000 for every $100 risked.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast. Now Kahn has evaluated Wilder vs. Fury from every possible angle and locked in his Fury vs. Wilder picks only over at SportsLine.

"We all know the famous boxing adage, 'Styles make fights,'" Kahn told SportsLine. "Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury is truly a fight that will be determined by which boxer can impose his style. Fury's game plan is simple: he's counting on his movement and boxing skills to keep Wilder's hands in his pockets, preventing him from throwing power punches."

