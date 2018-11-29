Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury predictions: Legends, fighters and trainers make their expert picks

The eyes of the boxing world will be fixated on Los Angeles this Saturday when a pair of unbeaten giants square off at the Staples Center in arguably the biggest heavyweight title fight in two decades.

WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder matches his powerful right hand against the awkward craft of lineal champion Tyson Fury in a Showtime pay-per-view main event. Wilder enters the bout a slight betting favorite in Las Vegas, but never count on the always crafty Fury.

So which heavyweight comes out on top? We pooled the thoughts of some of boxing's biggest current names and well-known legends, including fighters who have shared the right with the combatants to get their take.

Deontay Wilder wins

George Foreman, two-time heavyweight champion: "I am a big fan of Deontay Wilder and I was impressed with Tyson Fury and how he avoided the big shots against Wladimir Klitschko. I can see him going 12 rounds with Wilder because of his height and reach. The great thing about this fight is that we're all talking about it. I think Wilder wins a close decision." [Showtime]

Riddick Bowe, two-time heavyweight champion: "If Wilder comes out and means business, then he should beat Fury with ease. My prediction is Wilder by knockout!" [Showtime]

Luis Ortiz, heavyweight contender (lost to Wilder): "If Fury decides he wants to dip and dive and move, then he can extend the fight. But it's all up to Wilder. If Fury decides he wants to come to the middle of the ring and fight, then it's going to be over quick. Wilder is going to catch him. Prediction: Wilder by KO." [Showtime]

David Haye, former two-division champion: "Wilder is a sharp shooter. I don't think people quite grasp how accurate and sharp he is. I sparred many rounds with him and I had to be switched on as much as I am switched on in a fight. You have to be on your game otherwise he can hit you and hurt you very fast. If I was forced to put a bet down on current form, you have to go with Deontay Wilder." [Via Elixir of Life]

Chris Arreola, heavyweight contender (lost to Wilder): "I think Wilder fighting Ortiz and now Fury back-to-back gives the fans exciting fights. I like both Wilder and Fury, but for this fight I am leaning slightly toward Wilder to win." [Showtime]

Gerald Washington, heavyweight contender (lost to Wilder): "I'm going to go with the Bomb Squad and the American. I love Tyson Fury's style and what he brings to the table. He has the class and the boxing style but I think the difference between Deontay Wilder and Klitschko is that he is going to let his hands go with the right hand. He picks his shots, he's not throwing all the time. But when he does land it, it's going to count." [Via Behind The Gloves]

Lamon Brewster, former heavyweight titleholder: "Tyson Fury hasn't fought in two and a half years. He has been inactive. Tyson Fury had a taste of money and it made him lazy and made him relax. A guy like Deontay Wilder stayed active, he's a young man. He's 222 pounds and all muscle and can punch with both hands. Deontay has nothing to prove yet he feels that he has something to prove. So a guy like Tyson Fury, what does he have to throw in his furnace to give him the fuel to try to beat a Deontay Wilder, who is hungry?" [Via Mayweather Boxing Channel]

Tyson Fury wins

Mike Tyson, two-time heavyweight champion: "Although Wilder's punch is strong, nothing can compare to the mental strength Fury has shown both in and out of the ring. It'll be a close call, but I think Fury's got a true fighting chance." [Showtime]

Amir Khan, welterweight contender: "Fury is taking such a massive risk fighting Wilder. I just feel like whenever it's time to pull it off, Tyson pulls it off. Everyone underestimated him against Klitschko and he went there and beat him. I know both fighters very well but one thing about Fury is his unorthodox style is going to work for him and is going to cause Wilder a lot of problems. I don't think Fury will stand there and take that one big shot from him, he will be moving from side to side. It's a hard fight to call but I lean a little bit more towards Fury on this night." [Via Seconds Out]

Undecided

Anthony Joshua, unified heavyweight champion: "I need Wilder to win and that way it gives me an opportunity to fight him. As a champion, if he retains his belt, that's a fight that people have been yearning for so 2019, hopefully, is a big year for me." [Via ESPN UK]

Evander Holyfield, former four-time heavyweight champion: "It's a great fight. Fury's got a lot of skills, he's awkward and he has long arms. He has good reflexes and is a strong counter-puncher. Deontay needs to be first and he can't wait on Tyson. Tyson's always been the bigger fighter. In fighting Deontay it's the same case. If things get difficult, he's [Fury] got more experience and a lot of tricks. I think with Deontay's power, he might be able to end it early, but if Tyson can frustrate him and it goes the distance, then it could go his way." [Showtime]

Lennox Lewis, former three-time heavyweight champion: "If it goes the distance then it belongs to Tyson Fury. If it's a short fight it will belong to Deontay Wilder. This is an epic and most-unpredictable showdown. I can't wait for this fight." [Showtime]

Gerry Cooney, former heavyweight title challenger: "Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury is a very interesting fight. I love Tyson Fury. I think he's a remarkable self-promoter, and he did a great job with Wladimir Klitschko, using his feints and throwing Klitschko off his game plan. Deontay is a different kind of fighter, though. Fury fights at 30 miles per hour. Deontay fights at 100 miles per hour. So, when Deontay catches Fury and gets ahold of him I think it's going to be over. I admire Fury, but I think he's barking up the wrong tree with this fight. I think the bottom line is that Deontay is a whole different type of beast. He comes in aggressive and finishes his opponents. I hate to pick, but somebody has to lose. I'm picking Deontay by knockout and I think it ends inside of four or five rounds." [Showtime]

Carl Froch, former super middleweight champion: "I don't want to dismiss Tyson Fury because he is a real tricky customer and it's going to be difficult for Wilder to connect against someone who don't want to be hit. We've seen Fury against Klitschko and Fury was fitter and a bit younger and active. Now he's inactive and has had two sparring session opponents. He has not done anything that's convincing me of late he can go in there and beat Deontay Wilder but based upon his previous performances he showed that he can go in there and not get hit and sort of mess around and be awkward and horrible. Can Wilder deal with that? We will find out." [Via IFL TV]

Chris Byrd, former heavyweight titleholder: "I don't do predictions because fighters come in injured and you never know. Deontay Wilder, in my opinion, is one of the scariest heavyweights ever. He has that puncher's chance from 1-12. But if you get a guy like Tyson Fury, we are talking about height now. He boxed Wladimir Klitschko for basically 12 rounds because you are dealing with a jab. I'm not going to count Tyson Fury out. It's an interesting matchup." [Via Mayweather Boxing Channel]

Abel Sanchez, trainer: "That's a difficult fight. I don't know what Fury has left, he has been out of the game for quite some time. He could give Deontay some trouble but if Deontay hits anyone solid with the right hand, they are going to sleep. If Fury is in shape, it's going to be a difficult fight for Deontay. I wouldn't bet on it. It's that good of a fight if Fury comes in ready." [Via Mayweather Boxing Channel]