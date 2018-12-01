Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury: What are the fight purses, salaries for heavyweight title fight?

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have done plenty to sell Saturday night's heavyweight title fight from Staples Center in Los Angeles (9 p.m. ET, Showtime PPV). Now we know what both men will earn in disclosed money for all their handiwork outside the ring.

According to ESPN, Wilder will earn $4 million while Fury will take home $3 million. Both fighters stand to make more from the revenue split of PPV buys. That number is nearly double what Wilder earned in disclosed money from his last fight in March against Luis Ortiz in Brooklyn, where the champion rallied to deliver a 10th round TKO. It's far and away the biggest payday of Wilder's career and could reach as high as $14 million depending on PPV buys, according to CNBC.

In the co-main event, Jarrett Hurd is taking home $1 million to defend his unified set of super welterweight titles against Jason Wellborn, who will earn just $30,000 to show. Ortiz, in his first bout since losing to Wilder, will earn $375,000 when he faces off against Travis Kauffman, who will earn $125,000.

