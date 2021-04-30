Saturday's heavyweight clash between Joseph Parker and Dereck Chisora is in danger of falling apart at the last minute after a dispute over the order of the ring walks. The battle began after both men made weight for their planned clash in Manchester, England.

Chisora walked out of an interview, saying there was an argument brewing over the walk orders and that he would not fight unless he walked second. Parker's camp attempted to solve the issue with a coin flip, which Chisora refused initially.

The coin flip eventually took place and was won by Parker, leading Chisora to storm off. The Chisora team then began packing up the fighter's belongings, again making it clear that the fight would not take place if their fighter was forced to walk to the ring second.

"I genuinely can't see the fight happening if Dereck is told to come first," Chisora's manager and former heavyweight champion David Haye told Sky Sports. "I know that makes zero sense. He agreed and signed the contract and he'd be breaking the whole -- he's that guy. He just doesn't care. Unfortunately, that's just the way it is."

In a video interview with Haye posted by IFL TV, Chisora's team can be seen in the background moving their boxes out of the building as Haye tells them to not move the items out and instead put it in his room.

In a follow-up video, Haye spoke with former cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew, a friend of Chisora, about the situation.



"I know Dereck, and if Dereck says he won't walk, I don't care," Bellew said. "Unless you get a f---ing crane to pick him up, he won't walk."