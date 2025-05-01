Redemption isn't on the table for Devin Haney when he faces Jose Ramirez in a welterweight fight on Saturday in New York's famous Times Square (6 p.m. ET, DAZN PPV -- Buy Now). It could, however, be one fight away with a victory.

The fight with Ramirez is Haney's first since his April 2024 showdown with Ryan Garcia. On that night, Haney was knocked down three times and lost a majority decision to Garcia, who closed as a roughly +650 underdog after a week where he seemed to be having a public breakdown, was drinking and missed weight.

The loss to Garcia was overturned after Garcia failed a drug test, but the image of Haney bloodied and being forced to climb off the canvas three times didn't go away for many just because the result changed. The one thing that could change the legacy of that bout is a rematch and Friday's event is positioned to produce exactly that with Garcia facing Rolando Romero in the main event.

If both Haney and Garcia win on Friday, it's believed the rematch will follow shortly after, as made clear by a video trailer put out ahead of the event.

Haney is a former undisputed lightweight champion and former WBC junior welterweight champion and, thanks to the Garcia result being overturned, is still undefeated as a professional. But, he also has not secured a win since December 2023 and has been out of action since the Garcia fight.

That inactivity from Haney could be a key for Ramirez to find victory.

Ramirez is a former unified champion at junior welterweight and is now jumping up to welterweight for the first time. After losing his WBC and WBO titles in a 2021 undisputed title fight with Josh Taylor, Ramirez rattled off a trio of wins before dropping his most recent fight to Arnold Barboza Jr., who fights Teofimo Lopez on Friday's card.

A Ramirez win would upend big money plans for Garcia vs. Haney 2, but it would also position Ramirez to enter the title picture at 147 pounds.

Where to watch Haney vs. Ramirez

Date: May 2 | Location: Times Square, New York

May 2 | Times Square, New York Start time: 6 p.m. ET (Main card)

6 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: DAZN PPV (Buy Now)

DAZN PPV (Buy Now) PPV Price: $59.99 (Get a discounted rate when you purchase Friday's card and Saturday's card together)

(Get a discounted rate when you purchase Friday's card and Saturday's card together) Odds: Haney -1250 vs. Ramirez +700

Prediction

The big questions entering the fight all surround Haney. Those questions include whether Haney will be gun-shy after being rocked by Garcia multiple times in his last fight. Likewise, will the stretch of more than a year of inactivity affect Haney? If Haney is motivated and on his game, he should live up to the odds that heavily favor him to get the victory (-1250).

At his best, Haney is a fantastic technical boxer with the talent to beat anyone. He has not experienced much difficulty in his career outside of his chin seeming vulnerable, and in more fights than just against Garcia. Ramirez has decent enough power that he can dent Haney's chin if he lands cleanly. How Haney reacts to getting clipped is another of the big questions heading into the fight.

Ultimately, the pick is going to be the better fighter, and that's Haney. But this is not a fight that is as clear as the odds seem to make it. Pick: Devin Haney via UD