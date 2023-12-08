Rising star Devin Haney will attempt to become a champion in a second weight class Saturday when he faces Regis Prograis for the WBC super lightweight title. Their 12-round boxing main event will anchor the main Haney vs. Prograis fight card (8 p.m. ET) from the Chase Center in San Francisco. Haney is a Bay Area native who will be fighting in front of his hometown fans for the first time. He remains the holder of three of the four major titles but is moving up in an attempt to become a two-division champion. Prograis will be making his second defense of the WBC super lightweight crown. He is a power puncher who has won four of his past five fights by knockout.

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis preview

Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) is widely considered a prodigal talent who has the potential to be one of boxing's biggest stars of this generation. He has been boxing since age 7 and was so eager to turn professional that he memorably took a handful of fights in Mexico, where he could get professionally sanctioned before he turned age 18.

Now 25, Haney won his first major boxing title in September 2019 when he won the vacant WBC lightweight title. He defended it four times before becoming the division's unified champion with a victory in June of last year over George Kambosos, who he subsequently defeated in a rematch.

Although he has the speed, footwork and charisma worthy of a star, Haney's critics point to a relatively meager slate of opponents and low stoppage rate. He took a step up in competition in his last fight against former champion Vasiliy Lomachenko in May. He earned the nod via decision, though many observers believed Lomachenko deserved the nod.

Haney now makes an anticipated move to super lightweight as he had some struggles making the weight limit of 135 pounds at lightweight. It remains unclear if he plans to vacate his remaining three lightweight titles. He did drop the WBC version of the crown, which was recently won by Shakur Stevenson.

Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) is a southpaw power puncher who already has been involved in five major title fights, winning four of them. The 34-year-old New Orleans native saw his lone defeat come by majority decision in October 2019 in which he lost the WBA light welterweight title.

However, Prograis has since responded with five consecutive victories and captured the vacant WBC light welterweight title with an 11th-round stoppage of Jose Zepeda last November. His first defense resulted in a split-decision victory over Danielito Zorrilla in June. See who to back at SportsLine.

