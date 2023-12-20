After 2023 gave boxing fans more "big fights" than any year in recent memory, young superstars Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia appear to be putting in the work to set up a massive showdown for 2024. On Tuesday, both parties confirmed that their teams had been in touch about a 140-pound showdown.

Garcia kicked off the discussion on X, formerly Twitter, when he wrote, "I've advised my team to contact team Haney to discuss and make the fight happen between Devin and I."

Haney responded by writing, "These are facts." Garcia concluded by saying, "The ball is in your court Devin I've made my move and I'm showing you and the boxing community that I'm committed to this fight."

After becoming undisputed lightweight champion by defeating George Kambosos Jr. in June 2022, Haney retained his four world championships by defeating Kambosos in a rematch and then defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko in a tremendous fight this past May.

Haney moved up to junior welterweight earlier this month, dominating Regis Prograis in one of the best performances of his career. With the wide unanimous decision win over Prograis, the 25-year-old won the 140-pound WBC championship.

Garcia, 25, has also made the move up from lightweight to 140 pounds. In April, Garcia suffered the first loss of his professional career when he was stopped on a body shot by Gervonta "Tank" Davis in one of the biggest fights of 2023.

Garcia got back on track on Dec. 2 with a stoppage win over Oscar Duarte in a tough fight. The win improved Garcia's record to 24-1 with 20 wins by knockout.

Given both fighters fought this month and escaped with no significant injuries, they should be ready for their next fight at around the same time. Aside from WBO champion Teofimo Lopez, there may be no bigger or better fight for either man. Both Haney and Garcia have proven willing to make tough fights and both will certainly be happy with the level of money they would make by getting a deal done.