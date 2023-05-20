In what could be a career-defining fight for both combatants, Devin Haney puts the unified lightweight championship on the line Saturday against former dominant champion Vasiliy Lomachenko in a 12-round boxing main event. The much-anticipated showdown will anchor the pay-per-view main Haney vs. Lomachenko fight card (10 p.m. ET) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Haney became the unified lightweight champion last year and is looking for a landmark victory that will help propel him into one of boxing's top superstars. He puts his undefeated record and all four belts at stake against the battle-tested Lomachenko, the former unified title-holder who is aiming to reclaim his position atop the division.

Haney is the -310 favorite (risk $310 to win $100), while Lomachenko comes back at +250 in the latest Haney vs Lomachenko odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total rounds finished is 10.5 (Over -600, Under +400). Before locking in any Haney vs. Lomachenko picks, make sure you check out the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine analyst Peter Kahn.

Kahn is a true boxing insider who has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside of the ring. He has managed numerous world champions and currently manages 20 fighters through his company, Fight Game Advisors. Kahn won the 2022 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year award and was named to the 2023 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.

Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights. He is an astounding 40-11 on his last 51 SportsLine boxing picks, returning more than $4,000 to $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed him has already seen massive returns.

Now, with Haney vs. Lomachenko on deck, Kahn has studied the matchup from every angle and released confident selections for the fight. You can see those picks at SportsLine.

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko preview

This pairing could represent a changing of the guards of sorts in the lightweight division. Haney has shown the potential to be a dominant champion and is looking for a signature win at the expense of Lomachencko, who is eager to prove he still belongs at the top of the sport.

Haney (29-0) has repeatedly stated his desire to build a legacy in boxing that will be long remembered, and that he's willing to do whatever it takes to secure fights that will assist in this goal.

Haney kept his word, and surprised some boxing insiders in the process, when he made numerous concessions to get a unification fight last year against Kambosos. These included traveling to Kambosos' home country Australia for the fight, and agreeing to an automatic rematch clause, again on his opponent's home turf, should Kambosos lose the matchup.

That's exactly what happened as Haney clearly outclassed Kambosos over 12 rounds in June, then fulfilled the contract by doing so again five months later. Haney also called for a fight four year ago against Lomachenko, who wouldn't give the relative unknown any consideration at the time. But once Haney became the unified champ, he eagerly pursued Saturday's matchup.

"His resume speaks for itself. He's a future Hall of Famer and, with a victory against him, I take on his experience and put myself one step closer to where I want to be," Haney told the media this week. "And that is an all-time great, one of the top guys on the pound-for-pound list, and solidifies me as the best in the division."

The 35-year-old Lomachenko (17-2) has one of the most decorated amateur careers in boxing history. He was a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Ukraine and won countless other amateur titles before making his pro debut at age 25, a year older than Haney is now as the unified lightweight champion.

Because of his massive amateur profile, Lomachencko was fast-tracked to a title shot in just his second professional bout, which he lost to Orlando Salido for the WBO featherweight title. He rebounded with a 13-fight winning streak that saw him capture belts at featherweight, junior lightweight and lightweight.

However, his veil of invincibility was pierced in his 2020 loss to Lopez, who consistently beat him to the punch and walked him down like no other previous opponent on the way to a unanimous-decision victory.

A win over Haney would also be a landmark achievement for Lomachencko, who had been criticized in the past for avoiding super fights against elite opponents. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko picks

Kahn likes the Over 10.5 rounds at a price of -600 in the Caesars sportsbook boxing odds. He's also locked in a strong money-line pick and a pair of props he loves, including one that returns +1800. You can only see those selections at SportsLine.

Who wins Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko, and which huge plus-money prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets for Saturday, all from the boxing specialist who has netted his followers a profit of more than $4,000, and find out.