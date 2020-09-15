Dillian Whyte won't have to wait long to try and avenge his shocking August knockout loss to Alexander Povetkin, with the rematch now official for Nov. 21. The fight date was confirmed by Matchroom Boxing on Tuesday, one day after Whyte promised the fight news would drop.

Whyte served as the WBC No. 1 contender for more than 1,000 days, including holding the WBC interim heavyweight championship before he ran into Povetkin in what was viewed by many as a stay-busy bout. The initial meeting, which took place Aug. 22 at Matchroom Boxing's Fight Camp, was going according to script through four rounds, including Whyte scoring two knockdowns in Round 4.

Everything changed on a single punch in the fifth round. As Whyte pushed forward, he left himself open for a lead uppercut from Povetkin, a shot that knocked Whyte out cold before he even hit the canvas. Povetkin never reached the heights expected of him early in his career, but the 41-year-old proved to still be a live threat in any fight with this brutal finish.

The loss snapped an 11-fight winning streak for Whyte and ended a long period of waiting for Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder to sort things out in their WBC world title rivalry. Whyte and Matchroom's Eddie Hearn both expressed interest in an immediate rematch, and now they'll get their wish, though the venue for the fight has not yet been confirmed.