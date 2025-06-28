Jake Paul will return to the ring for the first time since he defeated Mike Tyson against former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday, and you can use the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making their first $5 bet. Paul improved to 11-1, including seven knockouts, after his unanimous decision victory over Tyson on Nov. 15. Chavez is 54-6-1 with 34 knockouts over his successful career, but ever since suffering his first career loss in 2012, he is 8-6 over the last 13 years. Paul is the -575 favorite, with Chavez as the +400 underdog in the latest Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. If you want to learn more about the DraftKings promo code, other sportsbook promos or boxing betting options on betting sites like DraftKings for Paul vs. Chavez, we've got you covered.

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Preview

Jake Paul is once again going up against one of his elders, but not as drastic an age gap as the Tyson fight. Paul (28) is 11 years younger than Chavez (39), which is significantly closer than the 31-year age gap between Paul and Tyson when they fought in November. Paul has won five straight fights since his loss to Tommy Fury on Feb. 23, with his list of career victories including coming against well-known professional fighters such as Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and Tyson.

Silva is the only opponent Paul and Chavez have in common, and Chavez lost to Silva in 2021 before Paul defeated the former UFC Champion in 2022. Chavez was 46-0-1 before his first professional loss to Sergio Martinez in 2012. He hasn't been nearly as dominant since that defeat and with age. After losing to David Zegarra in 2021 for his fourth straight defeat, Chavez stepped out of the ring for two and a half years. He returned on July 20, 2024, and defeated UFC's Uriah Hall on a card where Paul defeated Michael Perry in the main event. Chavez defeated Hall via unanimous decision after six rounds, and Saturday will be his first fight since then.

Paul vs. Chavez is scheduled for 10 rounds at the cruiserweight level from the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. It's Paul's longest scheduled fight since taking on Diaz in August 2023, which went the distance at 10 rounds. That was Paul's only fight scheduled for more than eight rounds. Chavez vs. Paul has -170 odds to go the distance, compared to +125 to not go the distance, according to the latest odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paul is a heavy favorite to win, but there are other Paul props to consider that may present better value. He is listed at -110 odds (risk $110 to win $100) to win by decision or technical decision and +165 for a victory by KO/TKO/or DQ on DraftKings. Meanwhile, the odds indicate Chavez's best odds at winning come via knockout at +800, compared to winning by decision at +900 odds.

