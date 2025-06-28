Jake Paul will be back in the ring for the first time since November when he takes on former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday, and with the latest DraftKings promo code, you can receive $150 in bonus bets instantly after making your first $5 bet, which can be used on even more Paul vs. Chavez betting and Jake Paul prop bets. Chavez is fighting for the first time since a victory in July 2024, his first win in two-and-a-half years. Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) seeks his sixth straight victory. Paul is the -575 favorite, with Chavez, who has 61 career fights, as the +400 underdog in the latest Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. If you want to learn more about the DraftKings promo code, other sportsbook promos or boxing betting options on betting sites like DraftKings for Paul vs. Chavez, we've got you covered.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of six $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sportsbook offers

DraftKings isn't the only top sportsbook with a new-user offer. Here are some other promos from top betting sites.

Brand Promo CBS promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The FanDuel promo code and bet365 bonus code are similar to the DraftKings promo code, where users receive bonus bets after making a wager. FanDuel is giving out $200 in bonus bets but also requires a user's first wager to win. While bet365 is only offering $150 in bonus bets, users get those funds regardless of the outcome of their initial wager.

The BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer more in bonus bets, but require a larger investment up front from users. BetMGM is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but users have to wager at least $1,500 to be eligible for the full amount. Fanatics is giving users up to $1,000 in bonus bets but over 10 days. Users must wager $100 per day for 10 days in a row to be eligible for the full amount. With these offers, users receive bonus bets only if their initial bets lose.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code features profit boosts instead of bonus bets. Users who wager $1 with the sportsbook will get 10 100% profit boosts.

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Preview

Jake Paul has cornered the celebrity boxing market, bringing in more than 100 million viewers on Netflix to his fight with Tyson in November. Although Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. doesn't have the same name factor as Tyson, he is a former world champion from a family of fighters. His father, Julio Cesar Chavez, was a boxing world champion in three different weight classes, and his younger brother, Omar, is also a professional boxer. Chavez Jr. was unbeatable from his debut in 2003 until his first loss in 2012, going 46-0-1 over his first 47 fights. He's 8-6 since for a career 54-6-1 record.

Chavez (39) is 11 years older than Paul and whereas Chavez is fighting largely for relevance, Paul is trying to continue to prove himself as a boxer who should be taken seriously. Saturday will be his fourth fight over his last five contests where he's going against someone with more than 10 career boxing matches. Paul began his boxing career against mostly MMA fighters such as Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz.

Paul had three straight knockout victories before going the distance against Tyson, and there's an argument to be made that Paul may look harder to finish this fight earlier against Chavez than he did the 58-year-old Tyson. Paul is a -575 favorite to win, but method of victory bets have significant lower odds with Paul at -110 (risk $110 to win $100) to win by decision or technical decision and +165 odds for a victory by KO/TKO/or DQ, according to the latest Paul vs. Chavez odds on DraftKings. Given three knockout victories over the last seven months, that could be an intriguing way to use a DraftKings promo code at plus-money odds.

However, many would love to see the cocky Paul fall and you can receive a huge payday by betting that. Chavez is +800 to win via KO/TKO/DQ on DraftKings, and those hoping for Paul to lose early can bet on Chavez at +1400 odds to win in Round 1-5 as a Paul vs. Chavez prop betting option on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Responsible gaming

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.